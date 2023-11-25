(Bloomberg) — Israel said it expected Palestinian militant group Hamas to release more hostages on Saturday, a day after a four-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip began.

Most read from Bloomberg

The Israel Defense Forces said it expected to receive about 13 captives a day until the total number reached “about 50”. Saturday’s release is expected to take place around 4 pm local time, similar to Friday’s, when Hamas released 24 detainees, including 10 Thais and a Filipino national, Al-Jazeera TV channel reported.

“We have stopped all our firing in order to continue this four-day framework,” IDF spokesman Doron Spielman said at a press briefing. According to people living in the Palestinian territory, a ceasefire appears to be holding in most of Gaza.

Late Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel had received a list of the next hostages to be released. Security officials were reviewing the document, according to a statement.

The IDF’s Spielman said about 215 other detainees were believed to still be in Gaza, some of whom may have died. They were all captured when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, triggering Israeli bombardment and invasion of Gaza.

Under the ceasefire that took effect Friday, Israel released 39 jailed Palestinian women and minors and will continue to release others in exchange for Israeli detainees released by Hamas.

“This is just a start, but so far it’s been good,” US President Joe Biden said in comments from Nantucket, the Massachusetts island where he is spending the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. “We hope that more hostages will be released tomorrow – and even more hostages will be released the day after that.” Biden said the timing of the release of the American hostages was unclear.

Calling the agreement “the result of extensive U.S. diplomacy,” Biden said he has been in touch with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Israel to ensure the effort “remains on track.”

The pause in the fighting “provides a critical opportunity to deliver much-needed food, medicine, water and fuel,” Biden said, adding, “We are not wasting a single minute.”

The Israeli military said the hostages released Friday arrived in Israel and underwent initial medical assessments before being taken to hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families.

Along with the pause in fighting, humanitarian aid also increased. Israel said that in accordance with the terms of the cease-fire agreement, 200 aid trucks headed to southern Gaza via Egypt. The UN also said that 21 seriously ill patients were evacuated from the north of Gaza.

The start of the ceasefire was delayed by a day as the two sides negotiated last-minute negotiations through Qatar after an initial agreement was reached on Wednesday morning.

The pause in fighting is the first major lull since the conflict began on October 7. That day, Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU, attacked southern Israeli communities and army targets from Gaza. Israel said Hamas killed 1,200 people as well as taking hostages.

Israel responded by bombing the densely populated Gaza Strip, which has about 2.3 million residents. It also launched a ground attack on the northern part of Gaza in late October. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, about 15,000 people have died in the enclave since the war began.

–With the help of Fadwa Hodali.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com