Israel expands ground offensive in Gaza as fears of wider conflict grow 'after attack on US warship in Red Sea'

The Israeli military said on Sunday that ground attacks had expanded into all parts of Gaza, as fears of a wider conflict grew following the attack on a US warship in the Red Sea, according to US officials.

Israeli officials ordered more evacuations in Gaza’s crowded south as they vowed that the crackdown there against Hamas would be “no less forceful” than earlier efforts in the north. The evacuation orders were followed by heavy bombardment, and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip said they were running out of space to cross into the sealed zone bordering Israel and Egypt.

The United Nations estimates that 1.8 million Gazans have been displaced. Juliet Toma, communications director at the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said about 958,000 of them were in 99 UN facilities in the south.

After dark, sounds of gunfire and shelling could be heard in the central city of Deir al-Balah as the sky lit up with flames. In Khan Yunis, Gaza’s second-largest city, Israeli drones were buzzing in the sky. UN human rights chief Volker Turk urged an end to the war, saying the suffering of civilians was “too much to bear.”

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll there since October 7 had risen to more than 15,500, while more than 41,000 were injured. The ministry does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths, but said 70 percent of the dead were women and children.

A health ministry spokesman claimed hundreds of people had been killed or injured since a week-long ceasefire ended on Friday.

“Most of the victims are still in the debris,” Ashraf al-Qidra said.

An Israeli military tank rolls up near the border with the Gaza Strip on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)

Fears of widespread conflict intensified. The Pentagon said a US warship and several commercial vessels were attacked in the Red Sea.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed attacks on two ships they said belonged to Israel, but did not admit targeting the US Navy ship. Hopes for another temporary ceasefire in Gaza were fading. The ceasefire facilitated the release of dozens of the approximately 240 Gaza-occupied Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

But Israel has called its negotiators home, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the war will continue until “all its goals” are achieved. One is to remove Hamas from power in Gaza. Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said that resuming talks on further exchanges with Israel should be linked to a permanent ceasefire.

The Israeli military extended evacuation orders in and around Khan Yunis in the south, and asked residents of at least five more areas to leave. Residents said the army dropped leaflets saying “Khan Younis city is a dangerous war zone” and ordered them to go to the border city of Rafah in the south or a coastal area in the south-west.

At Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, a young man carried his brother’s lifeless body in his arms and then tried to catch a doctor running past him in the corridor.

(Getty Images)

Nearby, doctors saw bodies and bloodied people as they moved on to their next case, and relatives brought more dazed and sometimes unconscious children through the front door.

The United Nations and aid groups say dozens of doctors have been killed since the war began and basic supplies, including fuel to run generators, are running low at hospitals and clinics.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to an attack by militants on October 7, when gunmen killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostage, according to Israeli data.

Elsewhere in Khan Yunis, families gathered for a funeral.

One man, Akram al-Raqab, said he was burying his son as well as a sister and a nephew. He said he was praying to God to help the Palestinians remain strong and that he would remain where he was in the city.

