Israel Engler’s 10 Top Stock Picks

Israel Englander has led Millennium Management, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, for more than three decades. The fund’s equity portfolio was valued at close to $200 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Amazon. com, inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) features prominently on the list. According to conservative estimates, the fund employs over 300 trading teams and has more than 5,000 employees.

In February this year, Englander wrote a letter to his fund’s investors, explaining that the investment firm’s operations had become too large for him to oversee alone. The Financial Times reported that even though England had effectively given up sole control over the firm, it was not immediately clear who was in charge. That’s because, according to the publication, Englander had set up the fund’s hierarchy in such a way as to remove the need for a central authority, instead relying on the combined expertise of several top executives.

This report is a testament to the incredible leadership of Israel Englander, who started his hedge fund in 1989 with only $35 million in capital. Englander uses a multi-manager platform at his investment firm to reward employees. For example, managers who perform well are given more capital to spend, while those who lag behind are shown the door. Englander, whose personal net worth is more than $11 billion, has a background as a floor broker, trader and specialist on American stock exchanges.

These were selected from Millennium Management’s investment portfolio at the end of the third quarter of 2023. To provide readers some context for their investment choices, analyst ratings for the stocks are also mentioned. Hedge fund sentiment around each stock was calculated using data from nearly 900 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey through the second quarter of 2023.

10. Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY,

Number of hedge fund holders: 87

Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) develops and markets human pharmaceuticals. The latest data shows that Millennium Management held 913,818 shares in Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) worth $490 million at the end of Q3 2023, which is 0.24% of the portfolio.

On November 8, investment advisor Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $535, noting that the GLP-1 event could impact fiscal 2024 earnings for the firm. The multiplier was increased to 48-. Times.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Florida-based investment firm GQG Partners is a major shareholder in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) with 3.2 million shares worth more than $1.7 billion.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) is one of the top stocks in the portfolio. Israel of England.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Riverpark Advisors highlighted a few stocks and Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY): LLY discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals. The company manufactures and distributes products through facilities in the United States and seven other countries and sells in 110 countries. The company has a broad and deep portfolio of products including a focus on diabetes, oncology, immunology and neuroscience. More recently, LLY’s obesity drug Monjaro has accelerated revenue growth, and investors are optimistic that the company’s Alzheimer’s drug, currently in testing, will drive that growth in the future. LLY has a stable portfolio of franchised products which enables it to invest heavily in its product pipeline. We believe this combination of franchise and development products will drive high revenue growth and a four-fold increase in free cash flow over the next five years. We initiated a short position in August.

9. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:bsx,

Number of hedge fund holders: 69

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) makes and sells medical devices. According to the latest 13F filing, Millennium Management owned 11 million shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) at the end of September 2023, worth $561 million, which is 0.28% of the portfolio.

On October 27, investment advisor Canaccord maintained a buy rating on Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) stock and lowered the price target to $60 from $64, praising the firm’s strong earnings in the third quarter.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Chicago-based investment firm Citadel Investment Group is a leading shareholder in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) with 21 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Baron Funds, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“We have added to our position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices used in a wide range of interventional medical specialties. We wrote about Boston Scientific last quarter. We believe Boston Scientific can grow revenues in the high single digits, driven by differentiated products used to treat atrial fibrillation. The company held an investor day during the quarter, at which management set financial targets for the 2024-2026 period, including organic sales CAGR of 8% to 10%, 150 basis points of margin expansion and strong double-digit adjusted EPS. Demands for growth and improvement were made. Free-cash-flow conversion. “We believe this growth profile makes Boston Scientific an attractive name in the larger medical device space.”

8. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:tmus,

Number of hedge fund holders: 86

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) operates in the wireless communications services business. Its headquarters is in Washington. Millennium Management will own T-Mobile US, Inc. at the end of September 2023, according to the latest filing. (NASDAQ:TMUS) had 4 million shares, worth $572 million, which is 0.28% of the portfolio.

On November 3, investment advisor RBC Capital acquired T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target to $168 from $163, noting that the firm has reported solid trends in postpaid phone net adds and ARPA growth. ,

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Omaha-based investment firm Berkshire Hathaway owns T-Mobile US, Inc. with 5.2 million shares worth more than $734 million. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Clearbridge Investments, an asset management firm, highlighted some stocks and said T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“During the quarter we initiated positions in two new names: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Gilead Sciences. T-Mobile is a best-in-class player in the wireless space, delivering the strongest growth with the lowest cost structure and best consumer proposition. T-Mobile’s strength lies in its advantageous competitive position. Its superior spectrum holdings enable it to provide better wireless service at significantly lower costs. T-Mobile’s annual capital expenditures are about $10 billion, half the amount spent by its competitors. Due to its low cost structure, T-Mobile can undercut its competitors on price while generating attractive profitability and returns. This combination – better service at lower prices – has enabled T-Mobile to outpace its competition. In the three years since completing its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile has grown its post-paid customer base by nearly 22%. Over the same period, AT&T is up nearly 14%, while Verizon is up less than 5%. Given the high fixed-cost nature of the wireless business, these sustained increases in revenue growth have led to significantly increased profits and free cash flow. Free cash flow is expected to come in at about $13.5 billion in 2023, down from $8 billion last year. Free cash flow is expected to grow more than 20% to about $17 billion in 2024 – which would provide a 10% yield based on today’s stock price. We’ve admired T-Mobile for a long time, but the stock didn’t pay a dividend until recently. The company announced its initial dividend in September, and we bought the stock shortly thereafter. The initial yield is around 2% and is expected to grow around 10% per year.

7. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:vmw,

Number of hedge fund holders: 70

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security and workspaces. According to the latest data, Millennium Management will own VMware, Inc. at the end of September 2023. (NYSE:VMW) had 3.7 million shares, worth $621 million, which is 0.31% of the portfolio.

In early September, BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman said VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock and raised the price target to $160 from $140, noting that the firm’s second-quarter results were mixed, even as subscription growth accelerated. ,

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey are California-based investment firm Silver Lake Partners VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is a leading shareholder with 42 million shares worth more than $7 billion.

6. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL,

Number of hedge fund holders: 135

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a consumer electronics firm. The latest 13F filing shows that Millennium Management will own a stake in Apple Inc. at the end of September 2023. (NASDAQ:AAPL) held 3.6 million shares, worth $626 million, which is 0.31% of the fund’s portfolio.

On November 19, investment advisor Morgan Stanley said Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) maintained an Overweight rating on the stock, noting that delivery lead times for the firm had decreased for the eighth consecutive week, now tracking at an average of 2 days on the iPhone 15. series.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, 135 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a stake of $194 billion, compared to 131’s stake of $165 billion last quarter.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), in addition to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the top stocks in the portfolio. Israel of England.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Barron Funds highlighted some stocks and backed Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“After a strong start to the year, Apple Inc. Shares partially recouped their gains in the quarter. Mixed second calendar quarter financial results, with iPhone, iPad and wearables revenues falling slightly short of consensus expectations, also weighed on stocks due to heightened investor concerns about the macro economy and potential weakness in consumer spending later this year. But there was pressure. Despite these quarterly fluctuations in product sales, we are encouraged by several long-term trends, including: (1) Revenue from high-margin services like the App Store, iCloud and Apple Pay, which are growing faster than the overall business; Is increasing, due to which driving is increasing. Better revenue visibility and higher free-cash-flow (FCF) margins; (2) continued growth in global market share in smartphones, wearables and other hardware categories; and (3) consistent return of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. In addition to these trends in the core business, Apple is thoughtfully investing in new categories such as augmented reality, search, financial services, and streaming media content. “We took advantage of the weakness in the quarter to increase our position in Apple.”

