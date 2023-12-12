Meanwhile, the EU’s top diplomat has warned of an “apocalyptic” situation in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s military claimed on Tuesday that Hamas is at “its breaking point” as violent clashes push civilians into dire humanitarian situations.

The Palestinian militant group reported fighting in central Gaza overnight, while the Wafa news agency reported 12 dead and “dozens” injured in Israeli air strikes on Rafah.

Several Israeli strikes targeted Khan Younis, the new epicenter of the fighting, and Rafah on the border with Egypt, where thousands of people fleeing the violence are now gathering.

“Hamas is at its breaking point, with the Israeli army recapturing its last strongholds,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said on Monday evening.

“The fact that people are surrendering… accelerates our success. This is what we want: to move forward quickly,” said Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

He said the Israeli army was “intensifying” its operations in the south while consolidating positions in the north.

‘Apocalyptic situation for civilians’

The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell warned on Monday that the situation for civilians in Gaza is “catastrophic”.

He compared the scale of destruction in the Palestinian territories as “less or greater, even greater” than that suffered by Germany during World War II.

According to the United Nations, more than half of Gaza’s homes have been destroyed or damaged due to the war. About 1.9 million people have also been displaced, equivalent to 85% of the population.

“More and more people have not eaten for a day, two days, three days… people are lacking everything,” said UNRWA director Philippe Lazzarini.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, displaced persons in Rafah “face dire conditions in overcrowded settings, both inside and outside shelters.”

“We went from Gaza to Khan Yunis and then we were taken to Rafah. That night they bombed the house and destroyed it. They said Rafah would be a safe place. There is no safe place,” Oum Mohammed al-Jabri, 56, told AFP.

He lost seven of his 11 children in the war.

Call for more humanitarian aid

The United Nations and humanitarian organizations have urged Israel to deliver more aid to the Gaza Strip, amid the dire situation for civilians.

Israeli officials have said they want to control humanitarian trucks entering and leaving the area.

The war between Israel and Hamas, which entered its 67th day on Tuesday, was triggered by Hamas’ bloody attack on southern Israel.

The attack killed approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, during which approximately 240 were abducted and taken to Gaza.

The now-expired ceasefire allowed 100 hostages to be released, while 137 remain held hostage.

Israeli bombardments in Gaza have killed more than 18,200 people, according to Palestinian officials, the majority of whom are women and children. The Israeli military reported approximately a hundred deaths in its ranks.

2023 saw unprecedented violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, even before the latest outbreak of fighting.

