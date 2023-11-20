Israel central banker turned Wharton professor gets another term

(Bloomberg) — Israel’s central bank governor Amir Yaoron is finally set for another five-year term after winning the support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his finance minister, a decision taken six weeks after the war with Hamas. Which has highlighted political divisions among top officials.

An announcement from Netanyahu’s office on Monday said the reappointment would be presented for approval at the next government meeting. The Bank of Israel later released a statement saying that Yaron had accepted the offer, which the governor called a “vote of confidence” in him and the institution.

Israeli shares rose after the announcement on social media platform X. The shekel remained weak against the dollar.

War budget leaves Netanyahu trapped between market and politics

The extension for Yaron removes uncertainty for investors who were troubled by months of unrest over the fallout from the conflict with Hamas as well as the government’s effort to reform the judicial system.

Yaron, previously a finance professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School, has been critical of fiscal policy during the conflict and previously questioned efforts by Netanyahu’s cabinet to weaken the power of judges.

The governor, whose current term expires next month, had planned to reveal in October whether he wants to remain in office. But the announcement was put on hold by the outbreak of the Israel–Hamas war.

The autonomy of the central bank has been a focal point for investors in Israel, who have raised concerns about the country’s monetary policy outlook should a new governor take over the institution that was led for more than a decade by Stanley Fischer. was did.

The central bank has been in the news since the conflict began on October 7, taking emergency measures to supply dollar liquidity to local lenders and sell foreign currency for the first time since allowing the shekel to trade freely.

The efforts – as well as keeping the conflict confined to Gaza rather than turning it into a regional war – brought markets to a standstill, with the Israeli currency falling nearly 6% in October, sending it to an 11-year low against the dollar. , The Bank of Israel sold $8.2 billion in October as part of its unprecedented intervention.

Removed from academia in 2018, Yaron helped prop up the $520 billion economy by lowering interest rates to near zero before unleashing a record cycle of monetary tightening last year as inflation surged to its fastest pace since 2008. Had increased from.

Born in Israel, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Tel Aviv University. At the University of Chicago, where Yaron earned his doctorate, his thesis advisor was Lars Peter Hansen, who collaborated with Eugene Fama and Robert Shiller to analyze how financial markets work and the price of assets such as stocks. Shared the Nobel Prize.

Before taking the governor’s job, Yaron spent two decades at Wharton and was also a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Four years earlier, he had won the Stephen Ross Financial Economics Prize for a 2004 paper he co-wrote on long-term risk.

in discord

Yet, until now, there was doubt about Yaron’s future. Even before this on Monday, a parliamentary committee had discussed extending his tenure by only six months, which had sparked anger from the opposition.

When Netanyahu formed a three-member “war cabinet” with his political rival, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, their agreement stipulated that all senior officials would remain in office throughout the conflict.

The lack of a decision on Yaron prompted 200 top Israeli business leaders to write a letter this week to Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, urging an extension of his term.

A separate group of 300 economists addressed Gantz in a letter saying he needed to ensure that Yaron remains “the adult responsible for managing the Israeli economy.”

“Such appointments will ensure stability and continuity and help restore the economy and investor confidence,” he said.

Yaron and the central bank’s research department have recently criticized the government’s reluctance to eliminate budget outlays on religious programs and West Bank settlements when it is under pressure to raise funds for the war effort.

Tensions between the head of the central bank and the cabinet are not unusual, with Yaron’s predecessor Karnit Flug frequently clashing with politicians, even as the governor served as the government’s economic adviser.

But the pattern of recent attacks has become more worrying, especially before the war when several ministers attacked Yaron and called for his removal.

