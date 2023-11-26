“The global population is growing at a staggering 100 million per year,” Fungit BioSolutions reported. “By the year 2050, the world population is expected to exceed 3 billion and grow by more than 10 billion people. “An increase in population directly translates into an immediate increase in the demand for food.”

The company uses microorganism-based biocontrol agents to protect against extreme weather conditions and prevent fungal diseases, thereby enhancing global food security by extending the shelf life of fruits and vegetables and improving crop yields.

It further said, “20-40% of agricultural produce is wasted due to spoilage during post-harvest handling.” “This means an estimated 1.3 billion tonnes of produce per year never reaches the end consumer. “Fungit aims to supply a healthy, eco-friendly, effective, cost-effective and host-driven solution to bridge the gap between regulatory and consumer pressure and yield loss in the supply chain.”

Company Name: Fungit Biosolutions Limited

Sector: Agritech (Food Safety)

Product/Service Description:

Fungit’s mission is to improve global food security by extending the shelf life of fruits and vegetables and improving crop yields by using fungal-based microorganisms as sustainable and effective biocontrol agents.

The growing global population, combined with the continued loss of arable land and climate change, poses a major challenge to our food security.

Fungit uses microorganism-based biocontrol agents to protect against extreme weather conditions and prevent fungal diseases.

We apply state-of-the-art microbiological, genome sequencing and bioinformatic approaches to the development of our tailor-made, proprietary biocontrol agents.

Dr. Liat Avrahami-Moyal, Co-Founder and CTO: 12 years of experience in microbiology and phytopathology R&D.

Dr. Shimon Lecht, Co-Founder: 15 years of experience leading biotech and pharmaceutical startups from concept to market.

Gail Adamati, B.Sc., MBA, CEO: Experienced multidisciplinary scientific manager with a successful track record of growing from R&D to global commercialization.

Last investment round: $500,000

Final Investment Stage: Pre-Seed

Last investment date: March 2022

Total investment to date: $500,000

Investors (leading and all): Innegev Incubator (under the IIA Incubator Program) and IIA

Current number of employees: 3

The founders, Dr. Avrahami-Moyle and Dr. Leach, have been close friends since their post-doctoral research days, and they have built a strong relationship despite their diverse scientific backgrounds. Their collaboration began with a shared goal of synergizing their specific training. A few years ago, during an extended period of collaboration, the founders identified a serious global challenge – the impending “crisis” of food shortages. Based on his expertise in molecular mechanisms of action and phytopathology, he theorized that an innovative, preventive approach to addressing food shortages, focusing on increasing yields or reducing spoilage, could provide a sustainable solution . Not afraid of challenges, the duo devoted a lot of time and effort to experimenting in an unconventional “garage” setting. This initial concept not only passed testing but also evolved into the foundation of Fungit, an early-stage startup company.

What is the requirement of the product?

20-40% of agricultural produce is wasted due to spoilage during post-harvest handling. This means an estimated 1.3 billion tonnes of produce per year never reaches the end consumer. The world needs to grow more food in the next 50 years than it has produced in the last 10,000 years. The use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides causes environmental damage and leads to the emergence of resistant pests and pathogens.

Regulatory bodies around the world are cracking down on current approved chemical lists and maximum residue levels, leaving producers and packagers with fewer viable options, while also increasing consumer pressure for healthier alternatives.

How is it changing the market?

Current biological solutions exist but suffer from limited efficiency and lack of specificity. Fungit aims to supply a healthy, eco-friendly, effective, cost-effective and host-driven solution to bridge the gap between regulatory and consumer pressure and yield loss in the supply chain.

How big is the market for the product and who are its main customers?

The global agrochemicals market is projected to reach $220 billion in 2021 with a CAGR of 3%. Within that market, the biofungicide market is estimated at $2 billion in 2021 with a CAGR of 6.7%, and the biofertilizer+biostimulant market size is estimated at $1.8 and $3.8 billion, respectively, in 2021 with a CAGR of 11.8%. Typical strategic customers include large agrochemical manufacturers and distributors such as Bayer, Syngenta and Deco. Typical strategic customers include end users of agrochemicals such as large growers, nurseries, seed producers and packaging houses.

Does the product already exist? If not – what stage is it at and when is it expected to hit the market?

Fungi has successfully completed its first year of development under the IIA Incubator Program with Innegev Incubator and has entered its second year of development. We are currently advancing our product development program and have achieved successful proof of concept and are moving towards semi-commercial studies with several potential partners. We expect the product to reach the market by the end of 2026.

Who are the main competitors in this sector and how big are they?

Our main competitors are organic pesticides and biostimulants manufacturers. Most are small to medium scale companies. Of course, although traditional agrochemical manufacturers may also traditionally be considered competitors, we see ourselves as a complementary product that can help reduce residue levels by working together with traditional solutions.

What is the added value that the founders bring to the company and product?

The founders, Dr. Shimon Lech and Dr. Liat Avrahami-Moyle, bring significant added value to the company and its product through their extensive relevant knowledge and experience.

Dr. Leach has a proven track record of leading multidisciplinary teams in science-based startups, including the development of new formulations and transition to large-scale manufacturing, particularly in the biotech and CPG industries. Dr. Leach has successfully held senior management roles, and managed investor relations and expectations, demonstrating his entrepreneurial approach. Dr. Lecht is a serial entrepreneur and is actively involved in fundraising, M&A and board presentations.

Dr. Avrahami-Moyal, a trained microbiologist and molecular biology researcher, brings her expertise in phytopathology and microbiology to the company’s R&D activity. Her experience also includes leading high-risk research projects in startup environments. In this capacity, Dr. Avrahami-Moyle founded and managed an R&D laboratory developing biological solutions for bacterial plant diseases. Oversees team and project timelines for. Additionally, his leadership as a team leader in a certified laboratory focused on vegetable seed quality contributes to his ability to manage teams and deliver results.

Together, Dr. Lect and Dr. Avrahami-Moyle combine their strengths to solve challenges in the agriculture sector and bring innovative solutions to market.

What will the money from the round be used for?

The company is aiming to raise $2.5 million to reach its commercial sales goal and is currently seeking the first $250,000 to reach its first MVP (minimum viable product) to get us ready for the next round. Can go.

The Company intends to use the funds to enable continued operations, R&D and to reach fundable milestones and successfully raise significant funding for its next phases. Any funds received will assist in relocating R&D activities to operational locations outside the conflict zone, obtaining materials, and keeping the company running.

