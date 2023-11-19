According to the Washington Post, the US, Israel and Hamas are close to finalizing an agreement to stop the conflict.

According to the report, the six-page agreement outlines details for both sides to halt combat operations for at least five days.

According to The Post report, Hamas will release 50 or more hostages in batches every 24 hours.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Israel and Hamas are close to finalizing a deal with US assistance to cease fighting for five days and release hostages, according to a new report.

People familiar with the agreement told The Washington Post that the six-page agreement outlines details of halting combat operations on both sides for at least five days, as Hamas frees hostages in batches of 50 or more every 24 hours. Releases in.

Sources told the Post the hostages could be released in the next several days.

“We have made some progress recently and are working hard to build on it, but it remains an untenable situation,” an official told The Post on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Business Insider could not immediately verify the details in the Post’s report.

The Israel Defense Forces, the Qatari government and the United Nations did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“There is no deal yet, but we are working hard to get a deal,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson told Business Insider in a statement.

Responding directly to the Post report, the same statement was repeated by the NSC in a post on Twitter. “We have not yet reached an agreement, but we will continue to work hard to reach an agreement,” Watson wrote on X.

A similar proposal was discussed early last month, after Israel launched its ground assault on Gaza on October 27, The New York Times reports.

According to the report, the agreement also outlines a plan for Hamas to release 50 hostages if Israel halts its bombings.

Hamas’ armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, revisited the idea of ​​a possible cease-fire that would see 70 hostages released in exchange for the first five-day ceasefire on Monday.

“Last week there was an effort by the Qatari brothers to release the women and children in exchange for the release of 200 Palestinian children and 75 women held captive by the enemy,” al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida said. an audio recording posted on Telegram said.

About 240 hostages are believed to have been taken during a Hamas terrorist attack in southern Israel on October 7. About 1,200 people were killed in this unexpected attack.

Since then, Israel has launched a brutal bombing campaign in Gaza and a subsequent ground invasion of the territory.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, more than 11,000 people have been killed in the attacks.

Source: www.bing.com