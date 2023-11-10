Israel agrees to ‘break’ in fighting, food running out in Gaza, war has devastated Palestinian economy

Latest developments from Israel Hamas war.

Israel agrees to ceasefire in northern Gaza

Israeli forces have agreed to a break of a few hours each day in the north of the Gaza Strip to allow Palestinian civilians to escape.

“The ceasefire with Hamas means surrender,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Fox News Channel Thursday evening.

He reaffirmed his aim to “eliminate Hamas” which rules Gaza. “No one will stop us.”

However, according to the United States, Israel agreed to a daily humanitarian pause from Thursday to allow civilians to flee for the north – where fighting is intense – to the south of the region.

These four-hour “breaks” will be announced three hours earlier in some areas north of the Gaza Strip, White House spokesman John Kirby said.

He said Washington had received assurances that “there will be no military operations in these areas during the period of the pause”.

Israeli forces opened “an evacuation corridor” on Sunday, according to Israeli military data, but Palestinians have testified to continued fighting on the road, used by 100,000 people, since Wednesday.

Gaza is running out of food

Hundreds of thousands of refugees are concentrated in southern Gaza and continue to face devastating conditions.

“We have no water, no toilets, no bakery,” said Oum Alaa al-Hajin, who found shelter at al-Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis after walking for several days.

“We get a loaf of bread every three or four days and we have to wait in line for several hours.”

According to OCHA, the number of displaced people in Gaza now stands at 1.6 million out of a population of 2.4 million.

In the north, where hundreds of thousands of people still live, “food shortages are becoming worrying”, the UN said, adding that it has been unable to provide aid for eight days.

The hospitals that remain open have enough medicine and fuel to run generators.

Dr Ahmed Mahanna of Jabaliya’s Al-Awda Hospital said the situation was “tragic”.

Maternity wards are running without main lights and surgeons can only put patients under “local anaesthesia”, he said.

Devastating economic collapse in Gaza, UN says

A new UN report paints a clear picture of how the Palestinian economy has collapsed after a month of war and an almost complete siege of Gaza by Israel.

GDP in the West Bank and Gaza declined by 4% in the first month of the war, pushing more than 400,000 people into poverty.

The UN said such a severe economic impact had not been seen in the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine or in any previous Israel-Hamas war.

The rapid assessment of the economic consequences of the war released on Thursday by the United Nations Development Program and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia was the first UN report to specifically show the conflict’s devastating impact on Palestinians.

If the war continues for a second month, the international organization estimates that Palestine’s GDP, which stood at $20.4 billion (€19.1 billion) before the war began, will fall by 8.4% – a loss of $1.7 billion (€1.6 billion).

If the conflict drags on for a third month, Palestinian GDP will decline by 12%, causing losses of $2.5 billion (€2.3 billion) and pushing more than 660,000 people into poverty, it is estimated.

The report raises concerns about the long-term impact of the war, which could leave Palestinians facing poverty and marginalization for years to come.

Netanyahu: Israel does not intend to occupy Gaza after the war

Israel’s prime minister said the war in Gaza will continue until Hamas is defeated, but added that his country has no intention of ruling the territory after the fighting ends.

In an interview with Fox News broadcast Thursday evening, Netanyahu made clear that although Israel had no intention of annexing Gaza, he envisioned a radically repopulated area free of Hamas.

“We have to see that Gaza is demilitarized, radicalized and rebuilt,” he said.

