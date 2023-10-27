Islamophobic incidents have increased since Israel-Hamas conflict: advocacy group

The number of Islamophobic incidents in the United States has increased dramatically since the start of the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, according to an advocacy group.

The Council on Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced on Wednesday that it has received 774 complaints and reported bias incidents from across the United States since Hamas launched deadly surprise attacks on Israel on October 7.

The advocacy group estimates this is the largest number of complaints received in the same period since former President Trump, who was a presidential candidate at the time, announced his intention to enact a Muslim ban in the United States in 2015.

“The sudden increase in complaints amid a climate of rampant anti-Muslim bigotry and anti-Palestinian racism should deeply concern any reasonable person,” said Corey Saylor, CAIR’s director of research and advocacy.

“Public officials must do everything in their power to prevent the wave of hate currently sweeping the country from spiraling out of control,” Saylor said. “This includes ending horrific violence abroad before it endangers more innocent people there and here at home.”

CAIR outlines a series of incidents targeting Muslims in the US since the start of the war in Gaza, including the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy that officials say was a result of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Was inspired by. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has since opened a hate crime investigation into the murder.

Anti-Semitic incidents also increased after the war broke out across America. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) revealed on Wednesday that it has documented 312 anti-Semitic incidents in the US since violence erupted in the region.

Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US, began its attack about three weeks ago, forcing Israel to declare war on the group. Since then, Israel has increased its bombardment of Gaza and says it is targeting Hamas strongholds in the area.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict, most of them in the initial incursion on October 7. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 6,546 Palestinians had been killed in the Gaza Strip.

