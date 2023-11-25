Isla Fisher revealed husband Sacha Baron Cohen bought her a ring to ‘keep the memory of her father alive’ after his death.

The actress recently wrote about her special bond with her late father in an essay about her trip to Scotland

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the 71st Emmy Awards in 2019

Isla Fisher is opening up about a meaningful gift she got from her husband Sacha Baron Cohen that reminds her of “home.”

In a new essay about a recent trip to Scotland for You Magazine, shared by daily MailThe 47-year-old actress wrote about her return to the country, “where my ancestral roots lie.” She also revealed that she visited for the first time after her father Brian Fisher died in January at the age of 84.

“Over the past months, I have learned to deal with the sudden and heartbreaking waves of grief that once felt overwhelming,” Fisher wrote. “Now, being here in Scotland makes me feel closer to him. I hear his voice in the accents of the people I meet. I see his determination in him.”

Later in the article, Fischer revealed that after her father died, Cohen, 52, gave her a sentimental gift.

“Sacha bought me a ring so I can keep the memory of him with me every day,” she wrote.

“It’s a simple gold band with delicate Scottish heather. It reminds me of home.”

