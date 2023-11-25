November 25, 2023
Isla Fisher revealed husband Sacha Baron Cohen bought her a ring to ‘keep the memory of her father alive’ after his death.


The actress recently wrote about her special bond with her late father in an essay about her trip to Scotland

<p>Steve Granitz/WireImage</p> <p> Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the 71st Emmy Awards in 2019″ src=’></p> <p>Steve Granitz/WireImage</p> <p> Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the 71st Emmy Awards in 2019″ src=’class=’caas-img’></p><div class=

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the 71st Emmy Awards in 2019

Isla Fisher is opening up about a meaningful gift she got from her husband Sacha Baron Cohen that reminds her of “home.”

In a new essay about a recent trip to Scotland for You Magazine, shared by daily MailThe 47-year-old actress wrote about her return to the country, “where my ancestral roots lie.” She also revealed that she visited for the first time after her father Brian Fisher died in January at the age of 84.

“Over the past months, I have learned to deal with the sudden and heartbreaking waves of grief that once felt overwhelming,” Fisher wrote. “Now, being here in Scotland makes me feel closer to him. I hear his voice in the accents of the people I meet. I see his determination in him.”

Later in the article, Fischer revealed that after her father died, Cohen, 52, gave her a sentimental gift.

“Sacha bought me a ring so I can keep the memory of him with me every day,” she wrote.

“It’s a simple gold band with delicate Scottish heather. It reminds me of home.”

<p>Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic</p> <p> Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020″ src='></p> <p>Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic</p> <p> Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020″ src='class='caas-img'></p> <p>Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic</p> <p> Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020</p> <p>RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Relationship Timeline</p> <p>Fisher's new essay, which touches on the work of Glasgow North and North Lanarkshire's Home-Start Community Support Program, mentions that her father was the CEO of Save the Children Fund of Western Australia.</p> <p>Fisher also wrote that her father's efforts, in part, inspired her to become an ambassador for Save the Children in 2012, and that her family's sense of humor partly inspired her career – and "Probably my husband's choice."</p> <p>"That's probably what I miss most about my father since he left us: wherever I was in my life, he was with me and we felt so connected," she wrote.</p> <p>"It's no exaggeration to say that I talked to him every day and those wide-ranging, sometimes very silly conversations are what got me through the COVID pandemic in Los Angeles — when the world was in lockdown and human interaction was minimal."</p> <p>Cohen and Fischer, who have been together for more than 20 years, have three children. Last November, Fischer opened up <em>australian women's weekly </em>About why she keeps her family life private.</p> <p>She said, "I get nervous talking about it because I feel like not making our relationship public and not talking about how we met, or not talking publicly about our marriage, , it has become something personal and valuable to me." Asked what was the secret of their relationship.</p> <p>He said, "I don't know if it's a secret or not. But a shared ability to find humor in the intensity of life always brings together a bond." "And, otherwise, I think it's best to keep some things to ourselves."</p> <p>RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher hold hands and share a kiss in Rome – photos</p> <p>In January, following her father's death, Fisher shared a touching tribute with her Instagram followers along with a photo of her father, whom she called "the greatest dad."</p> <p>"I'm so lucky to have you as my dad. You were hilarious, positive, and my best friend," she wrote. "No matter what was going on in my life, you always asked me if I was having fun."</p> <p>"I know this pain will get worse as the days go by since I last saw you and it's so scary. I love you so much. Thank you for being the greatest dad. #poppafish"</p> <p>Source</p>

