Isaiah Berlin's two concepts of freedom: negative and positive freedom

Isaiah Berlin’s Cold War background two concepts of freedom Presents an authentic piece of twentieth century political philosophy. In this essay Berlin differentiates between positive and negative liberty. What are the differences between these two concepts of freedom? And how does Berlin argue that positive liberty has the potential to turn into tyranny?

Why did Isaiah Berlin write? two concepts of freedom,

The 20th-century political philosopher and historian Isaiah Berlin wrote Two Concepts of Liberty as an appeal to philosophers to get out of their proverbial chairs, out of their studies, and engage with the messy world of politics. Given the power of moral and political perspectives, philosophers need to overcome their natural fear of facts and the difficult problem of figuring out what the facts are. This is because of the important role assigned by Isaiah Berlin to philosophers: ensuring that political and moral principles do not apply fanatically (Berlin, 2002, p. 167).

Berlin originally gave the essay as his inaugural lecture at the University of Oxford in 1958. The major political problem of the time was the Cold War and, in particular, how far a government could exert pressure on its subjects to ensure obedience. In the words of Berlin:

“Why should I (or anyone) listen to anyone else? Why can’t I live the way I want? Should I obey? If I disobey, can I be forced?, by whom, and to what extent, and in what name, and for what?”

(Berlin, 2002, p. 168)

Inevitably, the answer to any of these questions will involve the concept of freedom. Like happiness or justice, freedom is also universally praised. No one is openly against freedom. However, this does not mean that everyone agrees on the answers to questions about permissible coercion. The reason is that like justice, the concept of freedom can also be given many meanings.

Berlin sees the disagreement between the communist and capitalist worlds as a disagreement about the meaning of freedom. In two concepts of freedomBerlin distinguishes between two notions of freedom: negative freedom and positive freedom.

What is negative liberty?

The concept of negative liberty is a concept involved in answering the following question:

“What is the sphere within which the subject – an individual or group of individuals – should be left to do what he or she is capable of doing without the interference of other individuals?”

(Berlin, 2002, p. 169)

In other words, negative liberty arises when there are obstacles to imposing one person’s will on another. Freedom, in this sense, is “measured by the strength of these constraints, and by the number and importance of the paths they keep open to their members” (Berlin, 2002, p. 211). In short: negative freedom is freedom from,

It invites the question, from liberation What, From All restrictions? Or only a few? Negative liberty is, essentially, about oppression and coercion by other human beings. Only constraints caused by the actions of others matter to freedom. From this perspective, by being unable to understand Heidegger, or to fly, or to time-travel, or to escape death, I have not become free. Negative liberty, as Berlin uses the term, applies only to situations in which my desires are thwarted “by other human beings, directly or indirectly, with or without their intention to do so” (Berlin, 2002 , page 170).

According to those who defend a negative conception of freedom, the wider the range of activities in which we can act as we wish, the more free we will be. Of course, we can’t all have unlimited negative freedom, because that would give us the power to interfere with other people. To ensure the freedom of all there is a need to limit the freedom of all. If we care about negative liberty, the goal is to ensure an equal, adequate amount of liberty. Liberals may disagree on where the limits of freedom lie, but they all value ensuring that “some part of human existence should remain independent from the sphere of social control” (Berlin, 2002, p. 173).

What is positive liberty?

The notion of positive liberty, on the other hand, involves answering the question: “What, or who, is the source of control or intervention that can determine someone to do this or rather than do that?” (Berlin, 2002, p. 173). This definition is, unfortunately, vague, and a clarification is in order. In Berlin’s account, individuals have positive liberty, “‘Who will rule me?’ There is someone or something that I can represent as myself” (Berlin, 2002, p. 206).

Many concepts of positive freedom do this by identifying the ‘true’ or ‘inner’ self. From this perspective, freedom is achieved by following the dictates of rationality. This self is compared to “irrational impulses, uncontrolled desires, my ‘lower’ nature, the pursuit of immediate pleasures” (Berlin, 2002, p. 179). To achieve positive freedom, this self needs to be disciplined and trained to achieve the goals of our truer, inner, more rational self. In short: positive freedom is freedom to do,

In Berlin’s view, the main problem with positive accounts of freedom is that they license oppression and totalitarian politics. It does this by extending this analogy between the ‘true’ inner self and our ‘natural’ self, governed by reason. Just as being free in the positive sense requires suppressing one’s irrational, base, tendencies, the social aspect of positive freedom is achieved when “the higher elements in society – the better educated, the more rational, those who have ‘rights’ has the highest insight of his time and people – can use compulsion to rationalize an irrational section of society” (Berlin, 2002, p. 196).

Berlin argues that this belief motivates and justifies the pressure necessary to incite revolution to achieve some ultimate goal, such as the classless society envisioned by Karl Marx. If the end goal is truly valuable, coercion is not incompatible with freedom. Instead, it allows us to achieve our true freedom through collective self-determination (Honderich, 1995, p. 486).

Which concept of freedom should we give priority to?

Although Berlin’s prose is difficult to read at times, Berlin argues that, ultimately, we should prefer a negative conception of freedom. This is because negative liberty allows individuals to autonomously determine what values ​​they should follow, and how they should pursue their lives.

Positive liberty, as we have seen, allows people to do coercion in the name of satisfying their ‘true’ or ‘rational’ selves. It is animated by the belief that all good things in life are, in principle, compatible. In other words, it is based on the denial of value pluralism. Berlin believes that the idea that there is a possible state in which all human values ​​are fulfilled is a metaphysical fantasy. Contrary to the belief of utilitarians and other value monists, there is no universal scale against which all values ​​can be classified, and the outcome maximized. Instead, our values ​​are in irresolvable conflict. Choosing one (more equality, or more justice) will inevitably involve trade-offs with other values ​​(e.g. freedom) (Honderich, 1995, p. 92).

It is because our values ​​sometimes come into conflict that we value the freedom to choose, because if we had the assurance that “in some ideal situation that can be attained by men on earth, they would If no goals ever conflict, then the pain of necessity and choice would disappear, and with it the centrality of freedom of choice would disappear” (Berlin, 2002, p. 214). In other words, we would have to Freedom needs to be protected because there is no utopia in which one ultimate goal applies to everyone.

Choosing between values ​​is an inevitable part of the human condition. Unlike positive conceptions of liberty, negative liberty respects this aspect of the human condition because it does not aim to force us to suppress this unavoidable aspect of our lives in the service of a potentially false broader goal.

Reference:

Berlin, Isaiah. (2002) ‘Two Concepts of Liberty’, in Hardy, Henry (ed) Liberty. Oxford, Oxford University Press. p. 166-217

Honderich, Ted. (ed) (1995) The Oxford Companion to Philosophy. Oxford, Oxford University Press.

