Ripple price has gradually increased, approaching the 100-day moving average depicted on the daily chart.

Should it successfully overcome the critical resistance generated by the 100-day moving average, the likelihood of a transition to a bullish market increases exponentially.

technical analysis

by Shayan

Daily Chart:

A review of the daily charts shows that Ripple price went through a sideways consolidation phase, followed by a promising uptrend that returned to the 200-day moving average at $0.528, which effectively reclaimed this important level. have done.

The important role of the 200-day moving average as a strong resistance level cannot be emphasized enough. Breaking it indicates the possibility of a bullish reversal in the market, indicating the possibility of further upward movement.

Continuing its upward trend, the price reached the 100-day moving average of $0.5604, where buyers diligently try to overcome this important range. However, it is important to note that despite the current bullish momentum, the possibility of a rejection following a temporary decline cannot be ruled out.

This cautious stance is rooted in the importance of the 100-day moving average as a sufficient resistance level, especially when combined with the stable resistance zone at $0.56.

4 hour chart:

Shifting to the 4-hour chart, the long-term downtrend found substantial support at $0.47, leading to a brief phase of lateral price movement. Notably, an ascending wedge pattern, which is widely recognized as a continuation pattern, has become evident.

Currently, the price is hanging in balance, on the verge of breaking the upper boundary of the wedge, a development that could invalidate the pattern and signal a reversal. In a successful breach, the price range bound by the 0.5 and 0.618 Fibonacci retracement levels emerges as Rippleā€™s next target. Nevertheless, this scenario will be canceled out if the price fails to break the upper trendline, creating the possibility of a downward move.

source: cryptopotato.com