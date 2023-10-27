Ripple price has gradually increased, approaching the 100-day moving average depicted on the daily chart.

Should it successfully overcome the critical resistance generated by the 100-day moving average, the likelihood of a transition to a bullish market increases exponentially.

technical analysis

by Shayan

Daily Chart:

A review of the daily charts shows that Ripple price went through a sideways consolidation phase, followed by a promising uptrend that returned to the 200-day moving average at $0.528, which effectively reclaimed this important level. have done.

The important role of the 200-day moving average as a strong resistance level cannot be emphasized enough. Breaking it indicates the possibility of a bullish reversal in the market, indicating the possibility of further upward movement.

Continuing its upward trend, the price reached the 100-day moving average of $0.5604, where buyers diligently try to overcome this important range. However, it is important to note that despite the current bullish momentum, the possibility of a rejection following a temporary decline cannot be ruled out.

This cautious stance is rooted in the importance of the 100-day moving average as a sufficient resistance level, especially when combined with the stable resistance zone at $0.56.

4 hour chart:

Shifting to the 4-hour chart, the long-term downtrend found substantial support at $0.47, leading to a brief phase of lateral price movement. Notably, an ascending wedge pattern, which is widely recognized as a continuation pattern, has become evident.

Currently, the price is hanging in balance, on the verge of breaking the upper boundary of the wedge, a development that could invalidate the pattern and signal a reversal. In a successful breach, the price range bound by the 0.5 and 0.618 Fibonacci retracement levels emerges as Ripple’s next target. Nevertheless, this scenario will be canceled out if the price fails to break the upper trendline, creating the possibility of a downward move.

source: cryptopotato.com