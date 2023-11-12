technical analysis

By Shayan

After a breakout above the 100 and 200-day moving averages, Ripple price gained momentum and began a strong uptrend, reaching close to its previous daily swing high. If the current surge continues, it could target the important resistance zone around $0.8.

daily chart

Upon careful examination of the daily chart, Ripple price displayed a period of sideways consolidation, followed by a promising uptrend that eventually reclaimed the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, located around $0.54.

Continuing its upward trajectory, the price developed higher highs and higher lows, indicating the presence of buyers in the market. However, it is important to note that the price is close to an important resistance zone, marked by the previous major daily swing low around $0.75.

If buyers overcome this important price range, the uptrend could be extended towards higher important resistance levels. However, despite the current bullish momentum, downside remains likely after temporary rejection, as this resistance largely halted Ripple’s uptrend in mid-August.

4-hour chart

Focusing on the 4-hour chart, the long-term downtrend found sufficient support at $0.47, leading to a short-term sideways movement. After the revival of bullish momentum, buyers entered the market and pushed Ripple price upward. This resulted in a notable uptrend, reaching a critical resistance zone.

The resistance zone, defined by the price range between the 0.5 and 0.618 levels of the Fibonacci retracement, represents a formidable obstacle for buyers.

Currently, the price has faced a slight rejection in this important area, indicating a possible reversal. If this reversal plays out, the price may undergo a consolidation correction, moving back towards the $0.53 support zone.

However, this scenario would be invalidated if XRP successfully breaks the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level, potentially opening the door to further upside.

Cryptocurrency charts by tradingview.

source: cryptopotato.com