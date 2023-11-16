Is Whole Life Coverage All Bad?

Like most financial planners who are not dependent on selling whole life insurance, I have often viewed whole life insurance policies in a dim light. That’s because for most of my career as a financial planner, I’ve had more clients rely on me to help them sort out their whole life policies rather than buy one. There have been cases where I felt a whole life decision was a reasonable choice among other options. While I still think most people are better off purchasing term insurance, I have come to the conclusion that whole life insurance may be a good solution in some cases.

duration vs permanent

For those who aren’t familiar with the intricacies of life insurance, there are basically two types of policies: term and permanent. With a term policy, your premium is fixed for a period and then increases depending on your age. People typically buy these policies to cover a limited period of time when they need life insurance, such as when they have dependent children. They drop the policy when they no longer need the insurance and the rate adjusts upward.

With permanent insurance, a portion of your premium goes into a cash account that can be used to pay the cost of insurance later when you get older and insuring yourself becomes more expensive. Depending on the type of policy, this cash account can be invested in mutual fund-like sub-accounts as a variable universal life policy (or VUL) or earn interest or dividends as a whole life policy . The main advantage is that you can borrow tax-free from this cash value regardless of your income or credit and there is no required repayment structure. Whatever you don’t pay back is deducted from the death benefit when you pass away.

Disadvantages of permanent

Cash value borrowing is often highlighted by those who sell permanent coverage, but it is nothing like sticking money in stocks or ETFs. For example, most of your entire first year’s premium may go toward paying commission to the agent who sold it to you. Insurance and administrative charges can also affect returns, so most people would be better off purchasing a very low-cost term policy and investing the difference. Over the last 20-30 years, based on data published by various insurance providers, whole life insurance policies have earned net returns after charges of between 4-6% on the cash value, in comparison, stock market returns of ~8% Used to be. -10% in the same time. Note that the net returns of these policies may vary due to differences in fees, underwriting, management and other nuances specific to the specific insurance provider. So, if you are shopping – make sure you ask the providers for their numbers.

Additionally, premiums are much higher than term policies, so you may not want to wait a lifetime to cover all of your life insurance needs. If you fail to pay premiums or if the value of the investments in the cash account decreases, the policy may lapse, leaving you without coverage unless you add more cash. If this happens, adding insult to injury, the gains in your cash account will also become taxable.

It’s not all bad

For these reasons, I have not often recommended permanent life insurance policies. But there are also cases where I did not raise any objection to it. For example, I worked with a young, high-earning woman who was maxing out all of her retirement accounts and looking for more tax-advantaged ways to save. Her life insurance agent suggested she consider a whole life policy.

As we reviewed the pros and cons, it appeared that the whole life policy made a lot of sense to them. She wanted to purchase life insurance while she was young and healthy to ensure favorable rates. Her income made her feel comfortable that she was able to pay higher premiums and keeping the cash account safe from her higher tax bracket gave her a bigger advantage.

What about low returns? Well, the flip side of low returns, at least over the lifetime, is low risk. Many of these policies guaranteed a minimum return of 2-4%, which was more than he could earn in almost any other guaranteed investment at the time, especially when you take into account the fact that he was using the money to Could free. While she invests aggressively in her retirement accounts, a whole life policy can be used as a less volatile part of her portfolio.

Ultimately, it can also supplement her retirement income and help pay for her children’s long-term care and education costs. In the latter case, the cash account will have the added benefit of not reducing her children’s eligibility for financial assistance. It will also be protected from creditors.

Should you buy a whole life insurance policy? I still think they’re only suitable for a small percentage of the population. Here are some questions to consider to see if you fit into that category:

1) Do you need life insurance?

2) Are you maxing out your retirement plan contributions?

3) Are you in a higher tax bracket?

4) If you used the term for your insurance needs, would you be disciplined enough to invest the difference?

If you answered “yes” to the first 3 questions and no to the 4thth, then you can consider it. Look for a policy from a highly rated insurer with relatively low fees and a long track record of offering generous dividends. Instead of talking to a commission agent for help, you may want to consult an impartial financial coach or fee-only life insurance advisor. Finally, after reviewing the benefits, make sure you can afford the premium. If so, you may be in the small percentage for whom whole life insurance makes sense.