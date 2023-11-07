Is WeWork closing London office? Bankruptcy Consequences Explained

Signage outside WeWork, a co-working office space group in Chapel Street, London (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

WeWork, the shared office firm which was once valued at $47 billion – the equivalent of £38 billion – has been forced to file for bankruptcy in the US.

WeWork is said to be restructuring its “huge debts” and has taken the step as a last resort to give it protection from its creditors and landlords.

The bankruptcy will impact the company’s business in the US and Canada. The company has so far said that its co-working spaces will remain open, including those located in the UK, and that it does not see any changes to the UK model.

In a letter seen by the Evening Standard, the company’s chief executive David Tolley wrote to “members of the community” about the bankruptcy.

He wrote: “When I wrote you just a few weeks ago, I expressed my confidence in our future and WeWork’s pledge to put our members first in everything we do. My confidence and our commitment today also continues strongly.

“WeWork made the proactive decision to begin a strategic restructuring process to best position the company for future success. Please note, this process is not taking place in your country and we expect WeWork’s operations to be There will be no change.

“As our valued members, we want you to hear straight from us: ‘WeWork is here to stay. Our locations are open and running, and our team is here to serve you. Throughout this process, WeWork “The locations will continue to be operated at the highest standards. Our members are our top priority.”

But what does this mean for WeWork offices in the UK?

Why is WeWork filing for bankruptcy?

Based on its latest share price, WeWork, founded in 2010, is now worth less than $50m.

The group says that they are currently running at a loss and have liabilities worth billions of dollars.

In a statement late on Monday, November 6, the firm said that bankruptcy protection would allow it to “further rationalize its commercial office lease portfolio” while trying to ensure continuity for its users and allow the firm to eventually move. Will allow to stay.

Are any WeWork London locations closing?

In the statement, the CEO said the firm “expects there will be no changes to WeWork’s operations in the UK”, but other reports point to some sites being closed.

There have been reports that WeWork Blackfriars on London’s Southbank will soon close, after members based there received an email telling them the company was closing “unprofitable” sites. He told the BBC that they have been asked to vacate the building by 30 November.

what happens next?

A British rival of WeWork said today it is eyeing its portfolio of bankrupt businesses for acquisition opportunities after a sales surge.

London-listed IWG, which operates the Regus and Spaces brands of commercial offices, said it has already acquired some sites from WeWork and is looking to secure more deals. Today it has reported a 10% increase in revenues to £2.2bn for the first nine months of the year.

CEO Mark Dixon said that the collapse of WeWork would attract more customers to IWG as any restructuring would result in higher rents being required from customers to pay off its heavy debt.

“Part of their problem is that they’re not pricing to make margins, in fact they’re pricing to lose money in some cases,” he told investors. It will be helpful for them to set pricing normally to create margin [to us],

“Obviously, there will be some customers who will avoid using them because they will close some centers and that is a difficulty if you are thinking about keeping people in the space.

“We selected a few centers for pre-filing last week, no doubt we will select a few more centers in the coming weeks and months.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com