Is Wendy’s closing all restaurant locations as announced in late 2023?

claim:

The Wendy’s fast-food restaurant chain plans to close, as indicated in online ads displayed on Facebook and Instagram, in late 2023.

Rating:

In October and November 2023, an unknown number of Facebook and Instagram users were shown several advertisements that featured a photo of Wendy’s fast-food restaurant founder Dave Thomas.

Thomas became a household name in America in the 1990s, starring in hundreds of TV commercials for the company.

The caption of the ads in question reads, “Closing time: All restaurant chains are closing.” They appeared to indicate that Wendy’s would close its entire restaurant chain, go bankrupt or go out of business for other reasons.

These were two versions of the ads to run through the end of 2023.

Users who clicked on the ads featuring Thomas’s Wendy-themed photo were taken to one of two articles.

In a long, listicle-style article hosted by Investing.com, the headline read, “Last Call: You may see these restaurant chains go bust in 2023.” Wendy’s appeared in the story at number 44 out of 123 restaurants, with a paragraph that began, “Wendy’s is not going out of business itself”:

44. Wendy’s Year established: 1969 Headquarters: Dublin, Ohio, United States Wendy’s itself isn’t going out of business, but the restaurant’s largest franchise operator, NPC International, is sadly leaving. NPC International operates 385 Wendy’s in the US, meaning the future of those stores is now in serious jeopardy. NPC also operates more than 1,225 Pizza Hut locations in the US. NPC filed for Chapter 11 in July 2020, citing debts of $903 million. NPC tried to sell 900 Pizza Hut locations to Yum! Brands will have to repay some debt, but Yum! The brands backed out of the deal citing concerns that creditors would seize the positions before they had a chance to proceed.

The article revealed only that a franchisee called NPC International had sold its Wendy’s restaurants to another operator. According to RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, the sale was approved by a judge in 2021, meaning it was old news.

Another article related to some ads on Facebook and Instagram reached Sportzbonanza.com. The story is titled, “Classic Fast Food Restaurants That Are Gone for Good.” However, Wendy was not mentioned in the article. Additionally, the story was from October 14, 2020, again making this article old news.

The reason these types of ads exist on Facebook and Instagram with their longer articles is a process commonly called ad arbitrage. Ad arbitrage is a strategy by which an advertiser hopes to earn more money on advertisements displayed in a longer article than it would cost to display the initial clickbait advertisement to attract users to the article.

Since both articles were at least two years old, we would not be surprised to see these misleading ads continue to appear into the 2024 calendar year and perhaps beyond.

Source: www.snopes.com