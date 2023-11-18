After so much chaos in the crypto world, why do we still care about this technology, and where could it take us?

An image containing blocks that carry encrypted data connected in a chain (generated by Bing AI)

A lot has been said about crypto prices in recent years. We have seen significant fluctuations in cryptocurrencies over the years, making some people suddenly rich and others losing everything in an instant.

Not to mention the NFT market generated over $23 billion in trading volume in 2021, and most NFTs are now worthless.

But behind these significant fluctuations in crypto assets and these are once-hyped projects that have reached rock-bottom valuationsis a technology with great disruptive potential which is breathing life into many projects Which adds value to our society.

In this article, I invite you to leave aside the investment bias and focus on the technical perspective so you can understand the major milestones of the web that have brought us here and what you can expect for the future. .

birth of the web

Web milestones through the decades

The first steps towards decentralization were taken in the Cold War when the United States created a system to decentralize its information at the Pentagon, making it remotely accessible to prevent the possible loss of government documents in a perceived attack .

Subsequently, computer communications systems expanded beyond the military environment. This led to many improvements, including the standardization of TCP/IP, which made possible the creation of the National Science Foundation Network in 1985, a massive network connecting universities focused on research and education.

In the 1990s, the Internet also began to serve business purposes and became more popular until the boom in the 2000s. From then on, leading up to Web3, we can divide the Web into two major phases: Web 1.0 and Web 2.0.

Web 1.0 (1995–2005)

Web 1.0 was primarily composed of static web pages. Users were exclusively consumers of content. Through computers at home, users can connect to the server and download information to read. This protocol came to be known as client server,

Standard websites of that era included library, catalog, and corporate pages, where all content was static. At that time, there was one main professional responsible for the drawing content consumed: the web designer.

Web Interaction Model1

Web 2.0 (2005–present)

Web 2.0, as we are familiar with it today (since Web3 is still in its early stages), involves dynamic web pages where users interact and create content. In other words, users read and write information on the server.

Social networks, streaming services, finance apps, and software as a service (SaaS) products, in general, emerged during this period.

Web2 interaction model

During this phase, with the main focus on creating cross-platform products (no longer just on desktop) that are user-friendly, have intuitive interfaces, provide a good user experience and are profitable, in the tech industry Important changes have taken place. Now no professional is responsible for this. Instead, there is a multidisciplinary team that includes designers, software engineers, product managers, data scientists, and more who work on constant interaction to improve what is delivered to users.

Source: uxdesign.cc

Source: cryptosaurus.tech