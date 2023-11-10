Is Ukraine's counteroffensive over? - Business News

Tracking the war in Ukraine: Visit our satellite view of the conflict, updated daily

The Ukraine war is at a standstill. Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzny himself admitted this in a recent interview economist, The long-awaited counter-offensive, which began on 4 June, failed with few territorial gains or losses on either side. Below are two charts and a map that help explain the latest developments.

Our first chart is from The Economist War Tracker, which uses satellite data to monitor war-related activity. We track fires detected by FIRMS, a system originally set up by NASA to detect wildfires. Our machine-learning model then predicts which of these causes conflict (such as explosives). The system may be disrupted by a number of factors, including weather conditions and mislabeling by our models. But over the long term it can systematically detect patterns of fighting.

The model began operations properly in late May, laying the groundwork for the upcoming effort in June. By mid-August approximately a thousand battle-related fires were detected daily as Ukrainian forces fought south towards Russia’s main defensive line in the Zaporizhia area, eventually liberating Robotin on 28 August. However, since October 13, we have detected fewer than 300 attacks on days with relatively clear skies, indicating a slowdown.

Our second chart shows how much the area has changed. Using regularly updated maps from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a think-tank, we can calculate how much of Ukraine Russia has gained or lost since the start of the war in 2022 Is. ISW maps use open sources, such as footage and satellite imagery to assess areas of control. The data shows that Russia gained an overwhelming advantage in the early days of the battle, followed by significant losses in Ukraine’s impressive defence. Russia lost 13% of its captured land during Ukraine’s counteroffensive last autumn. By comparison, Ukraine has made almost no lasting gains since June 4 due to counterattacks this year.

Our map shows where the current fighting is taking place. The pivot to the south includes a push towards the town of Robotyn and Tokmak, described by a Ukrainian general as the “minimal target” for the offensive. Ukrainian officials say that because they are attacking small units on foot rather than large armored assaults, they can continue attacking even when winter is mild. But ammunition remains a constraint, and the reduction in fires suggests shells may become scarce just as North Korean shells begin arriving in Russia en masse.

Another area of ​​heavy fighting is in Avdiivka, near the city of Donetsk, where Russian forces are trying – and failing – to capture a heavily fortified city, which they have surrounded on three sides. The third area of ​​the fighting is east of the city of Kherson, where in recent weeks Ukrainian forces have managed to establish and capture a beach-head on the south side of the Dnipro – a tactical victory that allowed them to cross heavy equipment. River.

To the Ukrainians’ credit, by advancing slowly they probably avoided heavy losses to the Russian forces. The Ukrainians have shown that, with support from the West, they can fight hard. That fight continues: Our data shows that the major push for counter-attacks has ended, not that the war is over. Ukraine’s partners should plan for a long fight.

