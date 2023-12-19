Is this why the rise in the price of Bitcoin was stopped? (cryptoquant)

Last week, Bitcoin (BTC) rose above $44,000, but reached a key resistance level at around $45,000 and dropped below.

According to a report by an analyst at market analytics platform CryptoQuant, the price of BTC may fall due to profit-taking by a certain investor group.

BTC short-term retracement

CryptoQuant analyst Yonsei discovered through analysis of on-chain data that when the price of BTC broke through the $40,000 resistance, a group of short-term holders and 6-18 month investors made a move to take profits. Shown.

The profit-taking move was evident in the Bitcoin binary Coin Days Destroyed (CDD), a metric that measures the weight of coins that have not been spent over a long period of time by calculating the sum value of the number of days between when the asset was destroyed. Made and spent.

An increase in binary CDD indicates that a large supply of BTC or BTC stored for a relatively long time has been spent. Yonsei found that during BTC’s rally in early December, binary CDDs were also active, indicating recent activity from short-term holders.

The move towards profit taking is evidenced by the majority of BTC holders turning profits. Bitcoin’s expense output profit ratio has remained above one for a long time, suggesting that about 90% of holders are in profit.

Miners and whales profiting

While short-term holders sold their BTC on high-profit margins, a group of long-term holders of six-month-old Bitcoins sold their BTC just before the cryptocurrency’s price dropped from $44,000. On the other hand, long-term holders are adamant in their positions, refusing to sell their assets and hoping for higher price levels.

CryptoQuant revealed in its last weekly report that the crypto market witnessed selling pressure from Bitcoin miners and whales. Last week’s high mining outflow levels showed that miners sold more assets as BTC rose to $44,000 at an average profit margin of 40%.

Although the bear market is now a thing of the past and the liquidity situation in the crypto market is improving, Bitcoin is still hovering around $41,000, which is about 6% below its recent high of $44,180. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that the leading digital asset has fallen 1% over the past 24 hours and was trading at $41,300 at the time of writing.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com