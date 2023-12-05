'Is this the stock market, or the casino?' New 4X Leverage S&P 500 ETN Met With Caution

An exchange-traded product that allows investors to make massive leveraged bets on the S&P 500 launched on Tuesday, according to a news release from the sponsor, Bank of Montreal.

It’s called the MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged Exchange Traded Note XXXX, and it will provide investors with four times the daily return of the S&P 500 Total Return Index. The fund’s sponsor, Max ETNs, already offers four other leveraged ETNs that offer 3X exposure to the airline and auto industries.

The ETN began trading on Tuesday on NYSE Arca using the ticker “XXXX.”

Sponsors of the product promoted it as an “innovative tool” for investors.

“With the launch of these 4X leveraged ETNs, we will continue to foster a diverse and dynamic investment landscape,” Adam Stempel, managing director of BMO Capital Markets, said in a news release. “As investors look for strategies to cope with changing market conditions, we provide access to innovative tools designed to meet their diverse needs.”

Others immediately expressed surprise that such a product would finally be allowed after two 4X leveraged products offered by ForceShares were blocked by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2017.

Although the SEC initially approved a rule change that would allow 4X leveraged ETFs, according to a report from Barron’s, the agency ultimately decided to reconsider.

One thing to keep in mind: XXXX is not an ETF, it’s an ETN, which technically makes it more akin to a debt instrument than a stock. Todd Sohn, ETF analyst at Strategas Securities, told ETF.com that this could have allowed XXXX to circumvent SEC rules regarding leveraged ETFs. Representatives of the SEC and BMO did not immediately respond to MarketWatch’s requests for comment.

In the ETN’s prospectus, BMO emphasized that the product is designed for short-term trading by sophisticated investors.

“Notes are riskier than securities that have intermediate or long-term investment objectives, and are not suitable for investors who plan to hold them for any period other than one day or who have ‘ ‘buy and hold’ strategy,” the prospectus said.

“Investors should actively and continuously monitor their investments in the notes, even intraday. The prospectus states that it is possible that you will suffer significant losses in the Notes even if the long-term performance of the Index is positive. “You should proceed with extreme caution when considering an investment in the Notes.”

In 2017, Joe Saluzzi, a partner at institutional broker Themis Trading, spoke to Barron’s about the possibility of a 4x leveraged ETF.

“At some point, the SEC is going to have to come in and say, ‘Enough is enough.’ This is a stock exchange, not a casino,” he said at the time.

During a phone interview with MarketWatch on Tuesday, Saluzzi said his comments from six years ago still apply.

“If you’re going to go 3x, 4x, why not go 10x? Why not go to 100x? What are we doing here? Are we investing, or are we gambling? Is it the stock market, or the casino?” Saluzzi said.

After decades on Wall Street, Saluzzi is wary of products that destroy the stock market’s intended purpose as a medium for companies to raise capital and instead make it more like a casino that robs unsophisticated investors of their hard work. It is designed to be separated from the earnings of Rs.

He wasn’t the only one to express some disappointment at the launch. Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, said in a post on X, that it “[w]I think Grandma will be able to buy the 4x leveraged S&P 500 ETN before the spot Bitcoin ETF…”

Jim Chanos, a longtime Wall Street short seller who recently closed shop, offered a cheeky joke asking on X whether traders would be able to buy ETNs on margin.

Certainly, such leveraged products are becoming increasingly popular. According to ETF.com, there are currently 169 leveraged ETFs with an average expense ratio of 1.02% and total assets under management of $73.32 billion.

As of now, ETFs are only allowed to employ a maximum of 3x leverage. It remains to be seen whether more ETNs targeting leverage equal to XXXX will follow suit in the market.

