November has been a great month FTSE 250 stock. The index is up nearly 10% as the latest round of British inflation data shows the worst of the ongoing economic storm is likely over. If this is true, we may be on the verge of a long-awaited new bull market. And that means potentially explosive recovery gains are on the horizon, especially since the index is still down about 25% since its 2021 high.

A once in a decade opportunity?

Stock market rises and falls are a natural part of the investment cycle. But it’s been a long time since we last experienced a recession as severe as 2022. In fact, last year was the worst performing period for stocks since the 2008 financial crisis 15 years ago!

There were several factors that contributed to this exceptionally long bull market. Most notable was the unusually long period of near-zero interest rates. Eventually, this made credit exceptionally cheap, allowing businesses to borrow and fund projects that were previously economically unviable.

Today, we are in a slightly different situation. I think it is unlikely that interest rates will return to near-zero levels any time soon. But this does not mean that development will not be seen anywhere. Many well-run, high-quality enterprises that previously capitalized prudently on cheap financing have since become financially independent with productive free cash flow.

Thus, while competitors struggle to stay afloat, these thriving businesses will likely continue to take market share and reward shareholders abundantly. That’s why buying today, while the FTSE 250 is still cheap, could be one of the best buying opportunities for some time, perhaps even the next decade, if the new bull market lasts as long as the last decade. Is.

Not every stock is destined for greatness

As mentioned earlier, companies were busy taking advantage of cheap credit. But not all of them managed to transform themselves into cash generating machines. And in some cases, recent interest rate hikes have caused havoc.

Bankruptcies begin to occur due to over-leveraged balance sheets with insufficient operating profits to cover servicing costs. And we are already seeing many leading businesses within the UK’s leading growth indices selling large parts of themselves to raise capital and pay down debt.

Needless to say, these are unlikely to be great investments, especially if their competitors don’t have this handicap. Therefore, when looking for bargains, investors need to pay attention to the balance sheet and the health of the business in general.

Screening using the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio can be a quick way to find potentially undervalued businesses. But in some cases, a very cheap P/E may be completely justified.

Investors cannot rely solely on relative valuation metrics and need to take a closer look at the financials, as well as management’s strategy to navigate the higher interest rate environment. Otherwise, they may fall straight into the value trap and destroy wealth instead of creating it in the new bull market.

