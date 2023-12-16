Image Source: Getty Images

FTSE 100 Full of exceptionally priced stocks. The UK’s main share index is up 3% since January 1. But ongoing fears over the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape mean that many top-quality stocks continue to trade at lower valuations.

shares in banking giant barclays (LSE:BARC) has fallen 5% during 2023. This means that – at least on paper – it offers exceptional all-round value at the current price of 149.1p per share.

This cheap stock currently has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than 10x for the new year. It boasts a 3.9% dividend yield well above the FTSE average, suggesting it could be a great stock to buy for passive income.

But is the troubled bank too cheap to miss this Christmas? Or may I have to pay a heavy price for this?

Bad debts are increasing

Banking giant Barclays has some big advantages over UK-focused rivals natwest And lloyds, Its significant performance in the US means it could outperform its FTSE 100 peers next year if economic conditions there remain strong.

Yet rising losses on both sides of the Atlantic are a worrying sign for business heading into 2024. In fact, group lending is actually taking off due to rising defaults in its US card business. Group losses widened to more than £1.3bn in the nine months to September, up from £722m a year earlier.

If interest rates remain at elevated levels they may continue to move north.

NIM under pressure

Retail banks also face an uncertain future as central banks have likely ended their rate-hike cycles. This means their net interest margin (NIM) – which measures the difference between interest paid to savers and charged to borrowers – could fall sharply from this year’s levels.

This key measure of banks’ performance is also under threat as competition in the savings market intensifies. In a troubling sign Barclays actually lowered its NIM forecasts for 2023 in October. The FTSE 100 firm cut its full-year forecast to 3.05-3.1% from 3.15-3.2% previously.

Qatar gave signal of crisis?

The Qatari wealth fund’s decision to halve its stake in the bank this month is another sign that Barclays will face trouble next year. As Hargreaves Lansdowne Analysts have commented:

Barclays is reportedly making new plans to protect its profits during these difficult times. This is said to include cutting 2,000 jobs to save £1 billion, Reuters journalists wrote last month. But given other problems, this is not a gamechanger in terms of the bank’s investments.

Decision

Right now, Barclays shares trade at a P/E ratio of just 4.7x for 2024. It also offers a dividend yield of 6.5%.

I think this low valuation is a fair reflection of the tremendous headwinds the company faces over the next year and potentially beyond. That’s why I’m looking for other FTSE 100 value stocks to buy today.

The post Is this FTSE 100 share a fantastic deal or is the price cut a disaster?

