Is this a stock market correction or a bear market resumption? - mishtalk

I’m seeing a lot of talk today about the stock market correction. What’s going on?

ten percent improvement

The S&P 500 is now down 10% from its July 31 peak. This is the first such correction since the market bottomed on October 12, 2022. I’m surprised I don’t see any screaming red headlines about this. This tells me that it is not considered a big deal. Then… the decline will continue… pic.twitter.com/R2HjEPHnJD – Jim Bianco (@biancoresearch) 27 October 2023

official correction

BREAKING: The S&P 500 has officially entered correction territory, now down 10% from July highs. This means the market is now 10% below the exact date the Fed removed a recession from its forecast. The S&P 500’s market cap has declined by more than $4 trillion since July.… pic.twitter.com/QYT4800B4x – Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) 27 October 2023

I look at a lot of headlines, including the Wall Street Journal.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq

Market Update: 1. Both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ officially enter correction territory. 2. 2/3 of S&P 500 stocks are trading below the 200-day moving average. 3. MSFT, AMZN, META, GOOG all beat earnings expectations. 4. US GDP grew +4.9% in the third quarter, double what was expected. 5. Cathie Wood says… – Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) 27 October 2023

Jim Bianco says, “I’m surprised I don’t see any screaming red headlines about this. That tells me it’s not considered a big deal.”

I’m not sure it screams, but the Wall Street Journal headline reads Stock Market News, October 27, 2023: S&P 500 ends lower, enters correction.

Was position #2 on WSJ.

The S&P 500 follows the Nasdaq, which ended the week with a correction earlier this week. The week was marked with even bigger ups and downs beneath the surface for everything from technology giants to oil giants. Alphabet’s earnings disappointed investors, with the stock falling nearly 10% this week, its worst performance since November. Chevron shares fell more than 13%, its worst weekly decline in more than a year, after the company reported quarterly earnings that were sharply lower than a year earlier. JPMorgan shares fell after Chief Executive Jamie Dimon announced plans to make his first major sale of shares in the bank since taking over nearly two decades ago.

Bear market recovery recovery?

A widely used definition of a correction is a 10 percent decline from the recent high, but to me it seems more appropriate for a bull market or bullish market. improvement higher In a bearish market.

correction chart

S&P 500 chart courtesy of StockCharts.Com, annotation by Mish

Is this the right way to look at things or is it a lead chart?

Correction should mean counter-trend but the trend is down. Thus, I propose that there was a recovery rally.

I suggest we have a 32 percent bear market correction Higher and the bear market has started again.

Rallies of 50 percent or 100% are common in prolonged bear markets. Until a new high is set, it is wrong to assume that a new bull market has begun.

Yellen says higher yields show economy’s strength

Please note that Yellen says higher yields reflect strength of economy and success of IRA, not deficit

Is this improvement another reflection of the strength of the US economy?

Gold and Bitcoin surge with implications for Treasuries, what’s going on?

Also note that gold and Bitcoin have surged as Treasuries get squeezed, what’s going on?

The bond market is being affected along with stocks, but gold and Bitcoin are on a downtrend and have been moving mostly in unison for several months.

You can cheer along with Yellen if you want, but I don’t think the economy is looking so good. Inflation is certain. And that’s how deficit spending is helping to create an artificial boom.

Source: mishtalk.com