Is this a new bull market? Is AGNC Investments the Best Dividend Stock for You?

There are sayings like, “It’s always darkest before the morning” and “Every cloud has a silver lining.” Translating them to Wall Street shows that buying when things are disappointing is a good idea. Sometimes this is true, but sometimes it is not. If you think now is a good time to buy the poor AGNC INVESTMENTS (AGNC 0.87%) Because you expect the market to rise in the near future, that’s why you might want to think again.

Yield and price move in opposite directions

The biggest attraction of AGNC for most individual dividend investors will be its huge 20% dividend yield. This is not a typo, but such a high yield that it should be taken with a grain of salt. In many cases, such increased yields are a sign of higher risk. In this case, that risk is a broader concern over the sustainability of the dividend.

Basically, as a stock’s price goes down, the dividend yield goes up. After all, yield is a simple math equation: the annual dividend divided by the share price. With AGNC’s share price down more than 40% from its 52-week high, the yield has increased dramatically.

There is a lot going on with AGNC today. As a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), it faces headwinds from rising interest rates and a turbulent housing market, among other things. So it is not surprising that investors are in a pessimistic mood. In fact, the entire REIT sector is out of favor at the moment. But there’s one key metric for mortgage REITs that stands out: book value per share.

For a mortgage REIT, book value is basically the value of its portfolio of mortgage investments. Since this is essentially ownership of the company, book value is a clear indication of what investors are buying. In the third quarter, AGNC’s book value was $8.08 per share. This is down from $9.39 at the end of Q2 and $9.08 at the end of Q3 2022.

This is a huge decline on both fronts and shows that AGNC’s core business is under severe stress, no matter how hard the company tries to exude positivity. Even if the market rallies and AGNC’s business starts to improve, that may not be enough to keep the dividend safe from a cut.

AGNC’s dividend track record is really bad

There’s good reason to be concerned about dividends, and it goes beyond the stress that businesses are under today. A look at the company’s dividend history shows just how much potential risk there is. As the orange line in the chart below shows, the dividend has been in a steady decline for a decade.

But notice the purple line, which is moving downwards along with the dividend. That is the share price. Go back to the dividend yield math, and you can see how AGNC’s dividend yield (blue line) has remained in the double digits, even though the dividend has been steadily decreasing. This is not a good income story for investors who are trying to create a passive income stream to live on in retirement.

Sure, things could be better. Dividends may be retained and even shifted back toward growth. But given the history and steep declines in book value, the risk/reward balance here is tipped too far towards risk on for most investors.

There’s room for AGNC, but probably not in your portfolio

Mortgage REITs like AGNC are complex investments that most investors should probably avoid. The history here highlights that this is not a reliable dividend stock. It is best suited for institutional level investors such as insurance companies, who focus more on things like asset allocation, as it provides direct exposure to mortgages.

Most individual investors seeking dividend income do not operate like institutional investors. Even if there is a bull market on the horizon, you might be better off staying away from AGNC investments.

