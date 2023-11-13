Is this 10.1% dividend yield too good to be true?

Image Source: Getty Images

There are many companies in FTSE 350 They have seen valuations decline, leading to an increase in dividend yields. and in cases like ashmore (LSE:ASHM), payouts are now in double digits. But is this a great income opportunity, or a trap? Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on.

fallen from grace

The last few years have been difficult for Ashmore shareholders. The stock has fallen more than 70% since the pandemic hit in early 2020. And in 2023, the decline has continued, with a further 30% of its market-cap wiped off since January.

There are a lot of factors involved. However, the main catalyst behind the falling stock price is ultimately what makes the business special in the first place.

As a quick reminder, Ashmore specializes in managing emerging market funds. The institution has built quite a reputation for developing winning investment strategies around international stocks, corporate debt and foreign currencies. This has proven to be a useful resource as emerging markets offer impressive growth opportunities despite being risky.

But this has not happened recently. Global inflation, a strong US dollar and various local problems in international markets have created a fearful environment for an emerging markets investor. China, in particular, has proven exceptionally problematic at this time due to its housing sector and general economic slowdown.

All this, coupled with rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, is prompting other financial institutions to cut their exposure to emerging markets. This is having a significant impact on Ashmore’s performance, with net outflows of assets under management reaching $11.5 billion in the 12 months to June 2023. And in the latest quarter, an additional $2.9 billion was withdrawn by customers.

Needless to say, things are not looking great for this financial venture. But is this a stealth buying opportunity?

investing in cyclical businesses

Emerging market investments are highly cyclical. A lot of the momentum behind this instrument comes from Western investors, especially the US. And as economic conditions at home improve, the risks of investing abroad may prove more palatable if prices continue to fall into affordable territory.

In other words, Ashmore shares may be near the bottom of the cycle. And history has proven countless times that this period is where the greatest gains are made in the long run. Of course, there’s no real way to know when the cycle will pick back up.

What about dividends? Despite the state of its asset portfolio, Ashmore remains cash-rich. As of the end of June this year, management has £764 million worth of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, benefiting from the high interest rate environment.

That’s more than enough to cover last year’s dividend more than six times. And this would certainly explain why management continues to pay even in its current predicament. Combining this with its low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio compared to its peers suggests today’s 10% yield is here to stay.

Having said that, the trajectory of the share price in the near term remains a mystery. And a prolonged recession for its business could quickly change the dividend policy. So, personally, I am not tempted to buy certain shares. But for investors comfortable with higher risk, it may be worth taking a closer look at Ashmore.

