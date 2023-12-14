Is there still a market for NFT streetwear merchandise?

I would say that it is absolutely reasonable to assume that in 2023, two years after the explosive fascination with NFTs in January 2021, the promise of non-fungible tokens and indeed, Web3 in general, has largely lost its luster. In the intervening years, the broader public has tossed NFTs into the great recycle bin of history and moved on.

And, yet, internationally recognized streetwear label BAPE is dropping one of the biggest existing NFT imprints in late 2023, a collaboration with Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Looks like the timing is a bit bad. In fact, this begs the question: is there still a market for NFT-branded streetwear? The answer is yes and no.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

enable all media

On one hand, a large number of people are not taking interest in NFT activities. This is clearly demonstrated by things like Google search trends and even the reaction to the BAPE x Bored Ape collaboration.

“This is the worst collaboration from this brand ever,” one particularly unhappy BAPE customer said in the label’s Instagram comments. “I really hope they lose money so they know we don’t want this.” Many other commenters echo this sentiment: “This brand is dead,” “washed up,” “trash,” etc.

In fairness to both BAPE and Bored Ape Yacht Club, this kind of reaction is fairly typical for most things BAPE does these days — BAPE fans hate it as much as they love it — but it’s worth noting. is capable. The BAYC team’s response – of course – was particularly toxic.

This may be representative of broader sentiment towards NFTs but the reaction is not universal.

In fact, there are still many BAYC fans who have dedicatedly followed the NFT brand. These are true believers and they still gather at the company’s annual App Fest shindigs, where only BAYC NFT-holders are allowed entry.

Appropriately, Ape Fest 2023 is where BAPE and BAYC first revealed their collaboration.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

enable all media

This is an interesting insight on the state of NFT streetwear in 2023. No longer is every brand and its mother launching an NFT (or NFT collaboration) every other month with the promise of turning the project into a TV show, video game, a… A living, breathing community.

With the NFT gold rush long over, only the strong survive. They are the remaining market for NFT streetwear and they are not shy about purchasing collaborative merchandise printed with the brand of their choice.

So, there isn’t really a huge market for NFT streetwear, but there is definitely a committed niche. And this could actually be a better situation for both NFT companies and their partners, as a micro-community of devotees is like being able to leverage the underlying customer base at any time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

enable all media

All that is to say, while the broader group of BAPE enthusiasts may view the Bored Ape collaboration with caution (and perhaps not unreasonably), the BAYC collaboration is not for them. It was created specifically for a certain group, as all NFT crossovers will likely be in the future.

And although widespread enthusiasm for NFTs and Web3 projects has clearly cooled over the years, a vested interest still exists. For example, Gucci announced just last spring that it would be deepening its partnership with Yuga Labs, the parent company of Bored Ape.

This reflects one of the things that got lost in the early NFT shuffle. Initially, NFTs were widely sold as something lucrative – investments for everyone! Art for everyone! – but they’re actually a niche fix that serves small groups of loyalists. And those loyalists also want to wear BAPE.

Shop our favorite products

Source: www.highsnobiety.com

Source: biz.crast.net