Is there actually a law for classifying pickles in Connecticut?

One of the more unusual “laws” associated with Connecticut is that a pickle must be bounced in order to be considered a pickle. This is cited as fact in many websites, lists, and books (usually covering some of the more unusual or mysterious laws that are still valid in different states or cities, such as not eating while swimming in Maryland. Or how it is illegal to eat fried chicken (cutlery) in Gainesville, Georgia. The question whether such a law actually exists has been directed at the reference librarians at the Connecticut State Library so often that they have issued a statement with resources addressing the confusion (many hours spent sifting through statutes, ordinances, and regulations). After spending time looking at the rules to confirm).

And the answer is definite: There is no actual law that pickles must be bounced to become pickles in Connecticut. However, as reported in the Hartford Courant, “The Case of the Pickle That Wouldn’t Bounce,” is the most likely origin of the pickle bounce law myth.

Origin of an enduring myth

In 1948, two pickle packers were arrested for “conspiring to sell pickles unfit for human consumption” and charged under a Connecticut statute “relating to adulteration and misrepresentation of food products” (the current Uniform Food, Drug, and Cosmetic He was charged under Section 21A-93 of the Act. , as noted by CT Insider). Some pickle samples sent to the laboratory were found to be “rotten, decomposed and…infested with maggots” (via Hartford Courant). They were later found guilty, fined and the pickles destroyed. While discussing the case and the shocking laboratory results, the State Food and Drug Commissioner also shared another test to determine whether the pickle was good or not, namely drop it with a foot and see whether it bounced or not. Seeing that these rotten pickles did not bounce. But instead there was splashing.

It was the Pickle Bounce test suggestion that led many people to believe that the test was an actual law, when it is not (a fact that the current Department of Consumer Protection commissioner confirmed to NBC Connecticut, who watched (had performed his own unscientific pickle bounce experiment) to see if it worked, and it worked, because a variety of (presumably good) pickles he dropped all bounced). If you attempt your own pickle bounce test, keep in mind that federal USDA pickle standards allow a small percentage of Grade A pickles to be a “soft, shriveled and slippery entity,” meaning they may be dropped. But they can’t actually bounce.

