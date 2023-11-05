Is there a future for Terra Luna Classic? – Analytics Insight – Cryptosaurus

analytical insight

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) is working hard to return its blockchain to the glory days before the Terra ecosystem collapsed in May 2022. Terra was at the forefront of bringing stablecoins to cryptocurrencies. Now, Binance (BNB), one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, is helping to revive Terra Classic and its stablecoin LUNC by supporting Terra Classic’s network upgrade.

Does Binance have what it takes to pioneer Terra Classic stablecoins, or are Ethereum (ETH) and new meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) holding the torch for the next generation of stablecoins to lead the crypto market?

Binance, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges that allows you to trade over 360 cryptocurrencies including BTC, DOGE, and LTC, is facing an uncertain future due to regulatory pressures. The CFTC filed a lawsuit against Binance in March 2023. Meanwhile, Australia’s first and oldest bank, Westpac, banned Binance from its payment services.

As a result, the support provided by Binance to various cryptocurrencies, including LUNC, has become a subject of controversy. While Binance’s support could increase LUNC’s visibility and trading volume, it remains to be seen how the regulatory challenges will impact the exchange and its associated blockchains and tokens.

Founded in 2015 by Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum is still the leading blockchain network despite lagging behind in technology trends with modern blockchain networks. However, with the implementation of the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, Ethereum is rapidly transitioning to Ethereum 2.0.

The upgrade will increase scalability, security and efficiency. This upgrade is expected to attract more users and developers to the Ethereum ecosystem, leading to increased trading activity and liquidity for Ethereum-based tokens.

One Ethereum-based token benefiting from the Ethereum upgrade is Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which uses its meme power of cat memes and cutesy art to spread far and wide across the internet. BIG wants to create a home based on Web 3.0, the theme of which is BIG and its playful designs that are woven into transactions, browsing, socializing, shopping, gaming and more.

A major selling point of BIG is its fully decentralized ownership, where 80% of BIG tokens will be made available to the community on launch day. The community will have full control over the direction of BIG, including selecting charities to donate from BIG’s charity wallet.

BIG has big plans to build 24-hour trading volume to increase the token value. A larger casino will launch on August 29, 2023, featuring over 4,000 casino games and several P2E games. The community will have tons of fun ways to earn big bucks, which they can spend on various creative digital assets in the NFT marketplace. NFTs can be shared and displayed in NFT Sushi Crew, where the community gathers in this virtual space.

In the race for dominance in the crypto future, the ability to provide underlying value becomes critical. While Terra Luna Classic has recently experienced a surge in value, its long-term stability and viability will depend on factors such as adoption, usability, and community support.

Ethereum, with its upcoming upgrade, looks to address scalability issues and cement its position as a leading blockchain platform. Additionally, Big Eyes Coin’s focus on liquidity and trading volume reflects its commitment to creating a thriving ecosystem for traders and investors.

Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It tracks the developments, recognitions and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies around the world.

Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information provided on Analytics Insight is written for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Do your research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.

