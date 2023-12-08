Is the US economy on track for a 'soft landing'? Friday's jobs report may provide clues

WASHINGTON (AP) — Can the U.S. economy achieve its much-hyped “soft landing”? Friday’s jobs report for November will give some indication of whether that elusive scenario is unfolding.

Many recent economic data have been encouraging. Companies are advertising fewer jobs, and Americans are changing jobs less frequently than a year ago, trends that generally slow wage growth and inflationary pressures. Hiring is cooling off, and price increases have largely subsided.

All this means the Federal Reserve may have a good chance of getting inflation down to its 2% annual target without causing a deep recession – the usual definition of a soft landing.

Yet that effort is not without risk. The economy may slow down so much that it may slip into recession. The unemployment rate, which started the year at an extremely low 3.4%, has since risen to 3.9% as more Americans have been sidelined looking for jobs and not immediately finding them. The number of people receiving unemployment assistance, although still low, has increased. And for much of this year, hiring has focused on just a few sectors — notably health care, restaurants and hotels, and government — rather than the economy broadly.

The Labor Department’s November jobs report is expected to show that employers added 172,500 jobs last month, according to a survey of economists by FactSet. This would be slightly more than October’s $150,000 profit.

Yet the November increase would be exaggerated by the involvement of members of the United Auto Workers as well as Hollywood actors whose strike ended in October and who returned to work in November. Their return is expected to add about 40,000 jobs in November.

Hiring is cooling as the Fed’s sharp interest rate hikes have raised borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, depressing sales of homes, cars, appliances and other high-priced purchases and investments. From August to October, job growth averaged 204,000 per month, well below the average of 342,000 over the same three-month period in 2022.

Although the country’s unemployment rate remains relatively low, economists worry that the rising rate could feed itself: Unemployed workers cut back on spending, slowing the economy and causing other businesses to lay off employees. Sorting has to be done. As a rule of thumb, if the unemployment rate increases by more than a few tenths of a percentage point, the increase would correspond to the beginning of a recession.

Yet if data starts to point toward a recession, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could signal that the central bank will cut rates soon to lower borrowing costs. Such a message would likely boost financial markets and potentially boost the economy.

At the moment, most analysts are projecting a positive outlook of slow but still steady growth and moderation in inflation. The economy is expected to grow at a modest annual rate of 1.5% in the final three months of this year, down from a brisk 5.2% pace in the July-September quarter. Slower growth will help reduce inflation, while the pace of hiring will also remain slow.

The economy is expanding even after the Fed raised its benchmark rate from near zero to about 5.4% in March 2022, the highest level in 22 years. The aggressive pace of those increases has made mortgages, auto loans and business lending more expensive.

At the same time, inflation has fallen from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to just 3.2% last month. And according to a different inflation measure preferred by the Fed, prices rose at just a 2.5% annual rate over the past six months — not much lower than the central bank’s target.

Such developments have fueled speculation in financial markets that the Fed could cut its benchmark rate soon, perhaps as early as March. Wall Street traders now expect five rate cuts next year, according to futures prices tracked by CME FedWatch. Most economists imagine less.

Christopher Waller, a key Fed official who generally favors higher rates, boosted market expectations last week when he suggested that if inflation continued to fall, the Fed could cut rates as early as the spring.

However, Powell dismissed such speculation last Friday, when he said it was “premature to conclude” that the Fed had raised its benchmark rate high enough to stoke inflation. He added it was too early to “speculate” about when the Fed might cut rates.

But Powell also said interest rates are “well into” restrictive territory, meaning they are clearly hampering growth. Many analysts took that comment as a sign that the Fed would raise rates.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com