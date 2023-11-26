Is the stock price of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) struggling as a result of its mixed financial position?

With its stock down 16% in the last three months, Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) is easy to overlook. It’s possible that the market has ignored the company’s varying financials and decided to lean toward negative sentiment. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it is wise to study the financial position of the company. Specifically, we decided to study Core Lithium’s ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How do you calculate return on equity?

Return on equity can be calculated using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Core Lithium is:

3.0% = AU$11m ÷ AU$355m (based on trailing twelve months to June 2023).

‘Return’ is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think about this is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to make A$0.03 of profit.

Why is ROE important for earnings growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company’s future earnings. Depending on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or “retain”, we are then able to evaluate the company’s ability to generate profits in the future. Assuming everything else is equal, companies that have both high returns on equity and high profit retention are generally those that have higher growth rates than companies that do not have the same characteristics.

Core Lithium’s earnings growth and 3.0% ROE

As you can see, Core Lithium’s ROE looks quite weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 10%, the ROE figure is quite disappointing. Therefore, it would not be wrong to say that the five-year net income decline of 8.0% seen by Core Lithium was probably a result of it having a lower ROE. We believe other factors may also be at play here. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or the company has a very high payout ratio.

That being said, we compared Core Lithium’s performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 23% over the same 5-year period. Has increased from.

past earnings growth

The basis of valuing a company is largely linked to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish whether the expected growth or decline in earnings, as the case may be, has been priced in. By doing this, they will know whether the stock is heading towards clear blue waters or muddy waters await. Is Core Lithium priced fairly compared to other companies? These 3 evaluation measures can help you decide.

Is Core Lithium using its remaining earnings effectively?

Core Lithium pays no dividends, meaning potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn’t explain why the company would lose earnings if it were retaining all of its profits. Is. So there may be other factors at play here that could potentially hinder growth. For example, the business has faced some adversity.

Summary

Overall, we think the performance shown by Core Lithium may be open to several interpretations. Although the company has a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hindering its earnings growth. That said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that although the company has reduced its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To learn more about the latest analysts’ predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

