Is the stock market open today? Here are the trading hours for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is here – and markets have given investors a lot to be grateful for in 2023.

Here’s what investors should know heading into trading hours on Thursday.

Is the stock market open or closed on Thanksgiving?

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq stock market will be closed on Thursday, as will the US bond market, in observance of Thanksgiving. Over-the-counter markets will also remain closed.

Are international markets open on Thanksgiving?

Foreign stock exchanges including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Toronto will remain open on Thursday.

However, the Tokyo Stock Exchange will be closed on Thursday for Labor Thanksgiving Day.

Are banks and post offices open today? What about private carriers?

Banks and post offices will remain closed on Thursday. Most services from UPS and FedEx will also be discontinued.

What else should I know about Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving, which traces its roots to a harvest meal between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people in 1621, is a federal holiday celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday in November in the United States. For many Americans, Thanksgiving celebrations include time with loved ones, expressing what they are grateful for and celebrating with an array of dishes such as turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberries, and pie.

Holiday travel is expected to be the third-busiest period since AAA began tracking in 2000, with an estimated 55.4 million people planning to travel 50 miles or more from home. Baron’s Reported last week.

How has the stock market performed around Thanksgiving?

If history is any indication, the market may register modest gains this week. Since 1950, the S&P 500 has moved an average of 0.7% higher during Thanksgiving week, according to Dow Jones Markets data.

