Is the stock market getting ready for a Santa Claus rally?

Ahead of Thanksgiving, commodities have declined as funds moved into equities and bonds in anticipation of a potential Santa Claus rally.

The S&P 500 and Commodity Ratio breaking above the down trend line indicates a positive shift towards stocks.

High-beta stocks are reemerging and could make the next move higher.

A new week has started with Thanksgiving, and commodities continue to fall as liquidity shifts into equities and bonds in anticipation of a Santa Claus rally.

It has again violated the two downward trend lines that have formed since 2020 relative to the commodity indexes, indicating a possible and eventual reversal.

This is undoubtedly very positive for shares, but we will have to wait for the ratio to break its June 2023 high and reclaim the February 2020 high of $160.

Stocks can consolidate their outperformance against commodities and register new highs. The S&P 500 last hit a new all-time high on January 3, 2022, and there have been 473 days below it since then.

Although many may find it difficult to climb to those heights, it is slowly reaching those levels.

Speaking of all-time highs, the market is now within 2% of new yearly highs, which is indicative of how strong the last few weeks have been, and within 6%.

From January 2022 to all-time high of 4800 points. Nvidia (NASDAQ:) remains the top performer with a rise of +240% since the beginning of the year, having recorded a +20% gain in the past month.

This coincides with the largest inflow of cash into US large-caps since February 2022 and a rising share of the top 7 companies in the S&P500, although this situation is also raising some concerns about index diversification (if these sell-offs and Underperformance may lead to) undermining market stability)

Magnificent 7 stocks of S&P 500

Keep an eye on high-beta stocks

We look at how the stock market was driven to the upside by high-beta sectors, outperforming low-beta sectors from March 2020 to November 2021.

Things changed from April 2022 to December, with low beta stocks predominating and then the trend changed again in favor of high beta, reaching highs in July 2023, taking advantage of the positive sentiment in the economy and this lower rating. This was also reflected in the companies. (Which should theoretically execute).

In fact, stocks of volatile and distressed companies, when there is fear and volatility, are the first to be dumped by investors and vice versa.

Another interesting relationship is between the iShares Value ETF versus the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF.

From the chart above, we can see how the ratio has formed a side channel, which has broken out of the bullish trend that started in May 2022, registering a peak in January 2023 in favor of value stocks.

Subsequently, it failed to surpass February 2020 levels, fell back and returned to lower levels, confirming that there was a rotation in favor of growth stocks.

Conclusion: High-beta stocks that may be worth betting on

Finally, with the possibility that we could see new all-time highs on the S&P 500 by the end of this year or early next year, using InvestingPro we selected an undervalued S&P 500 high beta with a potential average upside of 40%. Identified shares.

Here are the results:

Aptiv (NYSE:) PLC,

PayPal (NASDAQ:),

Comerica (NYSE:),

eBay (NASDAQ:),

Tapestry (NYSE:),

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:),

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:)

,

Disclaimer: This article is written for informational purposes only; This is not a solicitation, offer, advice or recommendation for investment and is not intended to encourage the purchase of property in any way. I would like to remind you that any type of asset is evaluated from multiple perspectives and is highly risky and therefore, any investment decision and the associated risks remain with the investor.

