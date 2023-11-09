The SEC has a brief window on November 9 to potentially approve all 12 spot Bitcoin ETF applicants in the US. This occasion will last for at least eight days. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may approve all 12 pending spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications within this timeframe.

Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seifert and Eric Balchunast believe there is a 90% chance of spot Bitcoin ETF approval by January 10.

Possible window for SEC approval of Bitcoin ETF

In a recent report, Seifert and Balchunas noted a potential window for the SEC to approve all 12 pending spot Bitcoin ETF filings, including Grayscale’s GBTC Trust conversion, between November 9 and November 17.

This period was highlighted as a possibility, given the SEC’s recent extension of deadlines for several pending filings, with November 8 being the last day of the comment period.

New research note from me today. We still believe there is a 90% chance of getting a place by January 10th #Bitcoin ETF approval. But if it comes earlier then we are entering a window where there *could* be a wave of approval orders for all existing applicants. pic.twitter.com/u6dBva1ytD – James Seyffert (@JSeyff) 8 November 2023

After November 17, the comment period will resume for three filings, including the Global X Bitcoin Trust, Hashdex Bitcoin ETF, and Franklin Bitcoin ETF. This means that no decision will be taken on these admissions until after November 23.

Although the window to accept all 12 applications will close on November 17, Seifert noted that the SEC could theoretically make a decision on nine of the twelve applications before January 10.

While this development may have positives and negatives for Bitcoin enthusiasts, some individuals express satisfaction at the prospect of major Wall Street players holding significant amounts of their favorite asset.

Grayscale is in talks with the SEC

As the cryptocurrency community anxiously awaits the SEC’s decision on Bitcoin ETFs, crypto asset manager Grayscale is reportedly in discussions with the regulator regarding its application to convert its flagship trust product, GBTC, into a spot Bitcoin ETF. Is.

Sources familiar with the matter say Grayscale has been in contact with the SEC’s Trading and Markets Division and Corporation Finance Division since winning a court battle with the regulator on August 29.

Growing confidence in the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF has contributed to an increase in optimism within the crypto market. Over the past three months, the price of Bitcoin has increased by more than 30%, resulting in increased valuations of other leading assets in the crypto sector.

Analysts have estimated that the launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF could bring in between $50 billion and $100 billion of investment over the next five years. This influx of capital has the potential to cause substantial changes in asset market dynamics.

