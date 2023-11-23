Is the MATIC bull run over? There is a danger of selling due to price staying below the zone

After an impressive performance along with the rest of the crypto market, Polygon’s native token – MATIC – lost nearly 15% of its value in the past week, bringing its price down to $0.77. Experts suggest that this level is well below the important support zone.

If the price remains below this range, the risk increases that these holders may initiate selling to prevent substantial losses.

According to leading crypto analyst Ali Martinez, MATIC has fallen below the important supply range of $0.84 to $0.86. Within this interval, there are more than 4.13 billion TIC held on more than 14,240 addresses.

The analyst noted that if the price of MATIC remains below the specified area, it becomes more likely that those who bought in the range may choose to sell to minimize potential losses, leading to The price of MATIC will fall further.

The latest decline – which slashed its monthly gains by more than 30% – comes after several weeks of bullish activity.

MATIC broke above the $0.80 threshold in November for the first time in three months, later climbing to $0.96.

Several factors influenced this price action, including increased institutional interest for the asset.

Supporting the surge, MATIC holders accelerated their accumulation during the period as major wallets holding 100K-10M MATIC accumulated over 42 million MATIC tokens, equivalent to over $35 million, since October 24.

On the development side of things, the Polygon ecosystem is preparing for big changes as part of its recently released 2.0 roadmap, which includes the transition of the MATIC token to POL.

