Is the housing rental program working? WA auditor looking for answers

Washington State Auditor Pat McCarthy says his office will consider the rent-to-own housing program. (State Auditor’s Office)

Two lawmakers say a state-managed program has failed to help hundreds of families become homeowners as promised, prompting greater scrutiny.

State Auditor Pat McCarthy said Thursday he has ordered a performance audit of the Washington State Housing Finance Commission’s oversight of a program designed to enable eligible low-income tenants to own the homes they own. In which they have been living and on rent for 15 years.

Known as Ultimate Tenant Ownership, this program provides federal low-income housing tax credits to private developers in exchange for building units in which ownership is to be offered to tenants.

Democratic state Representatives Gerry Pollet of Seattle and Chris Stearns of Auburn wrote McCarthy last month to request an audit. They shared data showing hundreds of homes whose tenants had met residency tenure requirements but were not given a chance at ownership

They also argue that the commission has failed to monitor developments to ensure they are compliant. While developments are required to be reviewed every five years, it is estimated that at least 629 units have gone unregulated by the commission since 2010.

The audit will examine the program’s impact on homeownership rates and what the Commission can do to improve outcomes for renters.

“The Housing Finance Commission’s rent-to-own option is intended to increase homeownership, which is an important and timely issue in Washington state,” McCarthy said in a statement. “I believe a targeted review of rent-to-own tax incentives will provide valuable insights to legislators and others.”

According to McCarthy’s office, work will begin early next year and should be finished before the end of 2024. Officials said existing funds would pay for the audit, although it would mean rearranging projects within the agency.

Pollet said he commended the auditor for “making a change in priorities to ensure that people who expect to have the opportunity to purchase their homes are able to get their opportunity.” If there had been no media coverage and audit, all these people would have been trapped forever.”

Seattle attorney Gabe Galanda has pressed state leaders for more than a year to investigate the commission’s operation of the program. He said he represents many individuals who are entitled to rights to their homes but are instead facing eviction.

“Until that audit is done, no one will be told how many units have been promised to low-income people for eventual ownership,” he said. “This will help us establish this baseline and get everyone moving in a common direction toward delivering on the promises we made to these tenant homebuyers.”

