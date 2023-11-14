Is the housing market finally at an inflection point?

As 2023 is soon coming to an end, housing inventory is growing greatly at the end of the year. Last year at this time, sellers and homebuyers hit the brakes hard.

Sure, this year is slowing, but not falling, so ultimately we have a fractionally better home sales growth rate than the same week a year ago.

Don’t have time to watch the full video? Here are some key housing market data takeaways:

Inventory peaks for the year

There are 567,000 single-family homes on the market, unchanged from last week. Remember the Altos rule: If rates rise, inventory will build in 2024. If rates fall, inventory will fall again as demand increases.

Meanwhile, there were 66,000 new, single-family listings this week, 11,000 of which are already under contract. This means that inventory has (finally) reached its peak for the year.

New contracts are increasing year after year

We saw 52,500 new contracts start this week to purchase single-family homes, which is a low. However, this is higher than the same week last year, indicating an improvement in our supply-constrained market.

Unless mortgage rates rise again, 2024 is poised for modest home sales gains compared to 2023. Additionally, we are seeing more immediate home sales. This means home buyers have leaned towards new supply, which also means sales volumes are rising modestly.

Price cuts have also reached their peak

About 39.2% of homes on the market have had their prices reduced, meaning price cuts are at their peak for the year. The data shows no real signs of future selling-price declines.

In fact, home prices remain 1% to 2% above last year’s levels and will remain so for the rest of the year. The median price of single-family homes in the US is less than $430,000.

Mike Simonsen is President of Altos Research.

