Is the fear of increasing theft in shops running away from facts?

Americans are beginning to feel that shoplifting is becoming an epidemic.

This is becoming a mainstream concern that is contributing to crime and fears about the fate of major cities. For example, New York City is experimenting with new methods to address shoplifting, as theft complaints from retailers have reportedly increased by 77% from 2017 to 2022.

In October, former President Donald Trump said he would support people shooting shoppers, a sign that he sees those fears as a political asset.

To hear some retailers explain it, the prevalence of shoplifting, and particularly “organized retail theft”, where merchandise is stolen en masse and sold online, is causing them to close some stores and remove merchandise. forcing it to be locked elsewhere.

“We live in a country where stealing is no longer considered a crime and those who steal are no longer criminals,” David Johnston, vice president of asset protection and retail operations for the Washington, D.C.-based National Retail Federation, wrote in September. ,

But despite all the extreme statements, it is difficult to tell whether there has actually been a significant increase in shoplifting across the country. Law enforcement often does not distinguish between theft from retailers and other types of robbery.

However, the broad range of thefts is lower than before the pandemic. The Council on Criminal Justice, a non-partisan think tank, says burglaries are down 7% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2019.

How does retail theft rank in America?

Dylan Cardon and Philip Blee, two analysts at financial services firm William Blair & Co., say that nationally, it looks like theft and other forms of inventory loss — what retailers call “shrink” — just followed by a return to normal. They fell to unusually low levels in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

But what’s happening in individual cities can be very different from the national average, and the NRF said its members are actually reporting more thefts. Along with other retailer groups, it has focused particularly on organized retail theft over the past few years.

The group cites surveys of its members to show that theft is increasing. That survey data can’t be easily verified, but nonetheless, it shows that the increase in total thefts is less dramatic than the words the NRF is using to describe the situation.

Nevertheless, its lobbying efforts resulted in a federal law requiring online sales platforms to collect and disclose the identities of certain sellers. Its purpose is to stop the online sale of stolen goods. Some states have passed similar laws.

Now, the NRF and other groups are supporting a new law that would toughen punishment for theft and make it easier to file federal theft charges. Retailers say it will deter thieves, but critics argue it is reminiscent of the government’s 1970s approach to tackling illegal drugs, which was characterized by heavy-handed policing tactics that led to large-scale drug abuse. Was imprisoned.

Journalists have reported that some of the stores being closed by companies like Target do not appear to be the same stores that have experienced the most shoplifting. On the other hand, not all stores report theft, and the effects of an increase in theft may be complex.

Not enough staff and poorly performing stores

There are other factors that may contribute to greater shrinkage. First, stores have generally cut back on staffing, which may create more opportunities for theft. They also discourage employees from getting involved when they see someone stealing.

Self-checkout kiosks are also increasing in prevalence, which also creates an opportunity for theft – or may force law-abiding customers to abandon the malfunctioning scanner and exit the store.

Cardon and Blee say that theft from stores, particularly “organized” theft of items that are then flipped online, appears to have increased somewhat. And they agree that retailers may not have a lot of options. Many of them are choosing to lock up merchandise, even if it costs them sales when customers choose to shop elsewhere, or leaving them trying to find an employee to retrieve the items they need. Let’s give.

Even with that in mind, they say there are signs that companies are exaggerating the problem, and in some cases, doing so to deflect attention from their own mistakes.

In a report published in October, Cardon and Blee wrote that even though theft is “likely to increase,” retailers may use it to deflect attention from recent internal conflicts that have hurt their businesses, such as inventory. Problems or excessive reliance on price cutting to increase sales.

“We also believe that some of the more recent permanent store closures under the guise of shrinkage are related to the poor performance of these locations,” he said.

He said company employees at distribution centers have more opportunities to steal goods than people inside stores, and those thefts are harder to detect — even if they use cellphone footage of “smash-up” robberies. Be less dramatic in comparison.

“I don’t think you’ll ever hear a company say employee theft is high,” Bly told NBC News in an interview. He said stores rarely talk about these types of thefts because it makes it look like they hired the wrong people and failed to keep track of their merchandise.

Neil Saunders, managing director of consulting company GlobalData, told NBC News that theft is on the rise, but store closures are rarely solely the result of theft, no matter what retailers say. And because companies do not disclose many details about shrinkage, there is speculation that they use it to hide their errors.

“In some ways, theft is a great excuse because it absolves the retailer of any responsibility because the theft is somewhat out of their control,” Saunders wrote in an email. “I don’t think anyone denies that piracy is a problem, it’s just that there needs to be a lot more transparency and nuance in the discussion.”

Source: www.nbcnews.com