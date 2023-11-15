Many crypto analysts have highlighted the beginning of the fifth major crypto bull market. BNB, Ripple and Bitcoin Spark have shown remarkable promise over the past months. However, how high do analysts expect these altcoins to go as we enter the season of prosperity?

Visit Bitcoin Spark ICO

BNB ready for price increase

Matrixport said this is likely the beginning of a new bullish cycle along with other top analytics firms. BNB has struggled in 2023 as regulatory issues on its native Binance exchange mount. However, in the recent rally, BNB coin performed well overcoming the $220 resistance.

As a result, price predictions for BNB are highly optimistic. In the short term, FXStreet analysts predict a 15% rise for BNB.

In the longer term, some BNB price predictions indicate a possible retest of old highs. However, it will need to overcome the $300 and $350 resistance levels.

SEC lawsuit tilted in favor of Ripple, how high can XRP go?

The Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit, which lasted nearly three years, is coming to an end. The SEC recently dropped all charges against company executives in the Ripple lawsuit. Industry experts then supported Ripple to come out on top.

John Deaton, the lawyer representing Ripple XRP holders, recently revealed that there were no negotiations of the settlement between the two parties. However, Deaton said the SEC is “outraged and embarrassed” and now wants $770 million in compensation.

There are bullish predictions for the Ripple coin, XRP, as the favorite to win the case. Analysts predict for XRP to break above $1 for the first time. However, several Ripple price predictions have indicated a potential all-time high above $3 for XRP.

How high can the Bitcoin spark go?

Bitcoin Spark is a new hard fork of Bitcoin that has recently attracted the attention of investors. This project looks interesting because it solves some of the shortcomings of Bitcoin. One of which is the inclusion of smart contract functionality.

It aims to make Bitcoin Spark more versatile as developers can create and deploy dApps on the network. Bitcoin Spark’s network will also boast faster transaction speeds than the Bitcoin network to make it more attractive to developers.

Additionally, Bitcoin Spark has introduced an innovative Proof-of-Process (PoP) mechanism. Under PoP, miners rent out the computing power of their smart devices to secure the network. In return, they receive rewards in BTCS tokens. By lowering the barrier to mining, Bitcoin Spark aims to make the security of its network more affordable and accessible.

These features have attracted bullish predictions for BTCS ahead of the next Bitcoin halving. However, investors can get in early as the project is in Phase 9 of its ICO, where BTCS trades at $3.50 per token.

Find out more about the Bitcoin Spark ICO below:

Website:

Visit the BTCS Presale:

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy or other materials on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before engaging with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com