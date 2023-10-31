“Are we back?”

Many people have asked this question amid the rush to buy Bitcoin in the last few weeks.

Blockworks co-founder Ippolito says all the excitement in buying activity comes from news about potential spot Bitcoin ETF approval.

“Are we back? Didn’t we come back? Whatever,” replies Vance Spencer, co-founder of Framework Ventures. “There has been a lot of real work done in crypto over the last 18 months since the collapse of Luna.”

Speaking on the Bell Curve Podcast (Spotify/Apple), Spencer points to several positive developments in the crypto industry: “You have [Treasury bills] Coming on-chain,” he says, “I think Synthetix could reach a billion volumes today.”

Spencer lists recent improvements in DeFi services like derivatives exchange dYdX, a market share increase for Lido’s ether staking service, and “the imminent release of a blockchain-based game by the end of the year.”

Read more: Did Lido fly too close to the sun? Inside the centralization debate

On top of all that, Spencer says, “With Larry Fink shilling Bitcoin on Fox News, institutions have finally adopted it.” With the groundwork that builders are doing, “you’re probably looking at a bullish market over the next few years,” suggests Spencer.

A shift towards tailwinds

Crypto is diverging from other markets, Spencer says, “at exactly the time you would expect it” – a time of geopolitical uncertainty, rising debt loads, and high budget deficits. “The narrative for crypto couldn’t be much better,” he says.

Spencer noted a potential directional shift in real rates as another positive for crypto valuations. “It’s not about whether you’re at zero rate or 5%. “It’s about what is the direction of travel and what is the rate of change?”

According to Spencer, it is finally time to be optimistic about crypto market conditions. Given eight declines of nearly 30% during volatile trading periods in 2021, Spencer says each market decline was “a pretty incredible opportunity.”

“So at least that’s where our minds are,” he says. “It just continues to accumulate high-quality assets.”

Blockworks co-founder Michael Ippolito says he has seen a shift in the industry’s outlook from “headwinds” to “tailwinds.”

Now, he says, the Bitcoin halving is in “spilling distance” and potential spot Bitcoin ETF approval has generated positive buzz. He added that real rates are “probably going to move in the opposite direction, which is good for Bitcoin, good for crypto.”

For the first time in years…

Spencer recalled a recent anecdote that reminded him of past bull market enthusiasm. While walking in the West Village, he overheard a phone conversation between someone who was helping a friend with Coinbase on the day “Bitcoin popped.”

“There’s such a frantic scramble [to] Download the app and go to Coinbase,” he says. “I thought that was pretty ridiculous. I haven’t heard that yet, I think it’s been about two years.”

“The price action last week was quite violent,” says Ippolito. “One Bitcoin trading candle printed almost $3,000 in a very short period of time,” he says.

“This is the first time in years I have seen something like this happening,” he says.

Read more: Blockworks Podcast Guests Weigh in on the Bitcoin ETF Discussion

Spencer recalls a recent dinner event with a Wall Street trader, where the two discussed investing in long bonds. “I was like, how much would I make if I did that, you know?”

The trader replied, “If rates go from 5% to 3% or 2%, you will make 30%.”

“I was like, it’s not interesting at all.”

“And sure, you might be able to earn 5% [Treasury bills],” he says, “but we made this move in a day for Bitcoin,” he says.

price moves first

Ippolito cites an article by Chris Dixon and Eddie Lazarin, which describes a counter-intuitive take on the more traditional “fundamental values ​​drive value” adage. The article shows that in crypto markets, prices are first driven by low liquidity, speculative behavior or other unknown factors to start moving upward.

“The price leads people to make that call you were describing in the West Village,” says Ippolito, “like, ‘Hey, get me on Coinbase.’ Like, ‘This Bitcoin thing is going on. I have to go inside.”

“The price change triggered more buying,” he says. “That’s when the media started covering it positively for the first time.”

“That creates the real fundamentals – which is developers coming in, people building products and then the VC funding cycle typically starts again – and then you’re off to the races.”

“It’s hard to predict when and how this will start,” he says, “but I think this is something that needs to start now.”

Don’t miss the next big story – join our free daily newsletter.

Follow the trial of Sam Bankman-Freed with the latest news from the courtroom.

Source: blockworks.co