Is the city listening to Johnson Matthey boss Liam Condon?

Since the Industrial Revolution, Johnson Matthey has had the distinction of being a leading chemical and industrial company.

But chief executive Liam Condon is the first to admit that he has strayed from his winning formula over the past few years. Too much emphasis was being placed on science and not so much on business.

‘There was a feeling that Johnson Matthey had a university feel about it,’ he says. ‘Scientifically, it was very exciting, but commercially it was not very strong and was a bit sleepy.’

This disconnect reached its peak in November 2021 when its electric car battery business suffered a setback.

Strategist: Liam Condon isn’t afraid to order fundamental change

Former boss Robert MacLeod made a triple-threat announcement – ​​teasing his own exit, warning on profits and dropping the bombshell that he is scrapping the battery project he has been working on since 2012 and in which he had invested the best part of £1. Arab.

The shares sank and within a few months Condon, 55, was parachuted in to revive the ailing metal group.

The Irish businessman and ultra-marathon fanatic returns to the company – which has a 13,000-strong workforce – with great enthusiasm. He was contacted by a headhunter and coincidentally he knew the chairman, Patrick Thomas, and was good friends with him.

‘The chief executive-chairman relationship is one of the key things to work on,’ says Condon. ‘There must be real trust, otherwise your life will be miserable.’

Leaving the battery business was also an influencing factor.

He says, ‘This decision is one of the reasons I said I would get involved because from the outside – at least to me – it was absolutely clear that Johnson Matthey were never going to make any money from batteries. ‘

‘We had no customers. And if you look at the larger context of the time – places like China and Korea had already advanced far with their plants – you’ll always be behind.

‘Getting out meant I basically had a clean sheet when I came in, as opposed to being handcuffed in the past.’

In many ways he was facing a new beginning.

Condon was associated with the chemicals group Bayer and knew little or nothing about precious metals, which had been Johnson Matthey’s bread and butter for two centuries. The firm, which opened its doors in 1817, began life as an assayer testing the purity of precious metals.

Its scientific advances later took many different directions, including the supply of electro-catalysts to the space agency NASA. It became an important manufacturer of catalytic converters, which filter exhaust emissions from petrol and diesel cars.

It is believed that about one-third of cars worldwide have a converter attached to it.

There was a lot of learning to do very quickly for Condon, but this was nothing new.

They have a track record of being able to adapt themselves to new environments with enthusiasm.

The Dubliner, whose brogue has survived a globetrotting career, studied languages ​​and international marketing before winning a scholarship from the West German government. He was studying in Berlin in his last years before the fall of the Wall.

Her first job after graduation was at the pharmaceutical group Schering, where she spent years marketing the contraceptive pill. Bayer later closed the company.

Sherring sent her to Japan and she spent six months with a family of non-English speakers so she could learn the language.

The natural polyglot similarly learned Mandarin when he was transferred to China. His range of languages ​​also includes Irish, French and German.

The fundamental change he has introduced to Johnson Matthey is so dangerously simple that it is shocking to think it even needs pointing out. He ruled that firms should only spend large amounts of energy on research and projects where they know there is a customer.

‘We have probably the best chemists and platinum group metals chemists in the world,’ he says. ‘These are really talented people. I don’t think it’s their job to think about how to increase value, but someone needs to think about it.

‘Now at the beginning of the whole research and development phase, before we dive into developing something completely new, let’s be clear about what the customer need is that we are trying to meet. ‘As opposed to taking a purely scientific approach, where it can be a very stimulating challenge intellectually, but it may not go beyond getting a few articles in some well-known scientific journals.’

We met at a site in North London dedicated to separating precious metals from recycled and raw materials. Millions of pounds worth of metal pieces lay on the floor before passing through Johnson Matthey’s machinery.

The site is one of 12 in the UK. There are dozens around the world, including the US, Poland, Japan, Malaysia, Germany and the Caribbean islands of Trinidad and Tobago.

But important questions – especially for investors – still remain. Is this new strategy working?

In May, the company reported annual profits of £344 million – up from its previous total of £224 million before leaving the battery business in 2021.

However, it seems traders didn’t get the memo. The share price, which declined on the battery news, fell from £18.45 when Condon joined to £14.62. The market value is now £2.7 billion.

Long a stalwart of the FTSE 100, it has since fallen in and out of the index, including the most recent September reshuffle, which pushed it down into the FTSE 250.

Fortunately, despite Johnson Matthey’s focus on green technologies, Condon doesn’t think Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s recent reconsideration of net-zero targets will hurt the company or even Britain’s environmental efforts as a whole. But there will be no impact.

He says: ‘The reactions were perhaps a bit extreme. Rishi was just saying that we have very ambitious net-zero targets, so now we are adapting them somewhat to be in line with European peers.

‘They are still ambitious targets, not as powerful as before. I don’t think it will have a big impact. “However, this does impact slightly on the perception that the policy environment for long-term investment is not as predictable and stable as you would typically want from a company perspective.”

He says: ‘There is still a huge opportunity for the UK to become the global champion in net zero.’

A continuing fear is that the UK needs to rethink the idea of ​​having an industrial strategy. He believes this is something that has been lost in the revolving door of prime ministers and business secretaries since 2015.

He says, ‘It feels as if we are living from one election to another and till then there is only this noise.’ ‘The world is moving forward at a rapid pace. Now investment decisions are taken for the next ten to 20 years.

‘An industrial strategy really needs to focus on what our core strengths are,’ he says, adding that we need to focus on where the UK ‘really can be competitive’ Could’ and ‘stop trying to do something’ in areas where realistically we have no chance.

He believes the strengths are green technologies including carbon capture that collects greenhouse gases and stores them under the sea. He believes that another focus should be on cutting-edge research at our leading universities.

‘A lot of the thinking now is where can we really be competitive? Where can we win? If we’re not sure we can win, then maybe we’re not the best players to play.

