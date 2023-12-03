Is the BT share price a golden opportunity?

Image source: BT Group PLC

It’s tempting for me to think that this is low level BT The share price of (LSE:BT.A) may be a profitable investment compared to historical levels.

BT Group provides broadband, phone, TV and mobile services to consumers primarily in the UK. It has an impressive 30% or so share of the UK broadband and mobile market.

However, with my trained eye, I can see the potential devil in the details here.

Why is the trend downward since 2015?

Most notably, BT’s revenues have recently fallen five years. Over time, its average compound annual revenue growth rate is only around 1%.

Management is struggling to drive growth and faces tough competition VODAFONE And Virgin Group, These challenges have been exacerbated by high energy costs and the effects of the pandemic.

Additionally, BT is developing the UK’s broadband infrastructure. It is in the peak stages of its fiber to the premises build-out, which will provide ultra-fast broadband. This progress is impacting the company’s financial performance but should contribute to long-term rewards.

Financial circumstances don’t force me

Although I think BT is an important UK business, the company’s financial position does not attract me to invest.

Its main strength lies in the current valuation. It has a strong price-to-earnings ratio of around 6.5, which is in the top 11% of 270 companies in the telecommunications industry.

While this is impressive, and I think it could mean a significant increase in the share price soon, I’m still not convinced.

The company currently has £24bn of debt, compared to £4bn in cash. Debt levels have always been quite high for BT, but in 2020 it rose to £26bn from £17bn in 2019.

Of course, the pandemic and its infrastructure build-out guarantee higher levels of debt. However, combined with other factors, this makes me hesitant to become a shareholder.

my future vision

Over the next 10 years, I see two main positives for BT.

The first of these is the completion of fiber broadband infrastructure development, which is driving a significant increase in top-line revenue growth. I think this could increase the share price significantly.

The second is its stable and loyal customer base, with a wide range of products and services. This larger ecosystem facilitates cross-selling.

I also see two main negatives for the company that it will have to contend with.

The first is debt management and the ability to borrow even more to keep up with technological advances. I think this could significantly hinder any revenue growth progress.

Furthermore, it is still doubtful whether the management will be able to significantly improve the company’s growth rate. To me, there is no clear evidence yet of a change in the company’s revenues.

By evaluating all of these opportunities, I have concluded that BT shares are not a top-rated value opportunity for me.

I think the company is fundamental to the UK economy, but the shares would not be fundamental in my portfolio.

The post Is the BT share price a golden opportunity? appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com