Higgins MP Dr Michelle Ananda-Rajah has shared concerns that the body positivity movement normalises weight gain, which could lead to health implications down the track.

Dr Zali Yagar from The Embrace Collective and Charlie Pickering discuss whether it’s ever possible to separate a persons idea of self esteem from their physical body.

“It’s not actually body positivity, you don’t have to hashtag ‘love your body’ all the time. What we’re actually aiming for is body neutrality,” said Yagar.