Is the Bawumia/John Kumah 2024 dream ticket viable?

It has been a few days since Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured the NPP nomination for the 2024 election, and the guessing game as to who will be the Vice Presidential candidate is already underway.

Indeed, the ink is being spilled, and the electrons of millions are energized as pundits, journalists, bloggers and citizens debate the pros and cons, pros and cons of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwam and Kennedy Agyapong for Veep We do. choose. There are plenty of other names and a surprising array of potential vice presidential candidates floating around.

Many analysts believe that Dr. Bawumia will not consider bold options with which he may not have sufficient rapport and that he will do so by thinking carefully outside the day-to-day political pressures that inevitably arise during elections. -Going to do it wisely. cycle. In a conversation held on Twitter Spaces on Tuesday night, Dr Senanu Amegashi – a contributor to Democracy Watch – again emphasized the complex calculations of the Vice Presidential selection process that usually defy all equations.

The academic actually shared his choice of potential vice presidential candidates, and to him, the Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, represents a suitable person for Dr. Bawumia. Even though it was purely an academic exercise, it has gained popularity and generated dozens of threads and conversations on and off social media. All things considered, Dr. John Kumah has presented himself as Exhibit A in the case for hope for the youth.

Indeed, he is seen as a mirror in which thousands of youth see reflected their cherished ideals of tolerance, cooperation and equality. Indeed, there are certain aspects of Dr. John Kumah’s biography that make him a valuable balance to the Bawumia ticket. In less than two and a half years, Dr. John Kumah has risen from the anonymity of a young political player to a force in the field of public advocacy regarding economics, finance and public policy.

When he took up his first major appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP) under the Nana Akufo-Addo presidency in 2017, he was seen as a new kind of conservative, young, liberal-minded person Wanted to go. Socially concerned, and above all, modern politician.

Instead, there will be a positive euphoria and inclusive approach to Ghana after displacing veteran MP, Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi in the NPP primaries and a landslide victory in the 2020 parliamentary elections in Ejisu. He was then promoted in 2021, when President Akufo-Addo nominated him for deputation to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, replacing Ken Ofori-Atta. Since entering the Ministry of Finance, Dr. John Kumah has maintained his reputation as a moderate who has earned respect for his integrity and his commitment to national duty, party work and activism.

It is easy to see the selection of the vice presidential candidate as the result of a purely political calculation. But presidential candidates are also choosing someone with whom they can work closely for four or eight years, and, when considering a potential deputy, character matters. Of course, even a confident presidential candidate will want to make a vice presidential pick that will help him win and it can be argued that Dr. John Kumah should be considered by a variety of pollsters. It has received high ratings from people, which increases the chances of any ticket winning.

The biggest thing for the candidacy of Dr. John Kumah will be that he unites the voters, be it along geographical, demographic, class, ethnicity, gender, age or religion lines. Another reason why Dr. John Kumah is a good fit for Bawumia is that they are made of the same political fabric. Both are economists, as well as mainstream conservatives who express a strong commitment to righting social wrongs, but also speak the language of fiscal responsibility and enterprise.

Another asset that Dr. John Kumah can bring to the Bawumia campaign is his intelligence, talent, dedication and toughness as a political opponent. Dr. John Kumah is what many others pretend to be – a politician with strong judgment who does not need to hide behind bluffs to get ahead.

To put it more clearly, the person exudes integrity, excellence, charisma, a positive vision for the future, a voice for empowerment and a role model for the youth. Indeed, Dr. John Kumah’s career since becoming an MP and Minister less than four years ago has had one of the great career arcs in modern Ghanaian politics. As a young green outsider, he captured a constituency in a period of great recession and transformed his party’s image by building a state-of-the-art party office for the NPP in Ejisu.

She then ran women empowerment programs in Ejisu constituency, where women in business and startups are given financial assistance to boost their business or start a business respectively. It is noteworthy that his initiative to promote formal education in Ejisu constituency is a game changer for thousands of youths in and around Ejisu.

Incredibly, he is among the few ministers of President Akufo-Addo who are truly showing the way and giving hope for a better tomorrow even amidst these difficult and tumultuous times. And yet, for all of Dr. John Kumah’s momentum, there has never been a bump or even a hint of weakness in his upward curve.

The truth is, Dr. John Kumah is a shining example of faith in action – a progressive man who loves to work. He’s smart in the conservative sense and has a good temperament for the vice presidency. Yes, Dr. John Kumah is charming and handsome and has an impressive personality.

His public record speaks volumes and he also seems charming – a man who has dedicated his life to fighting for others, and has a reputation as a consensus builder – a team player and a friendly person – A man with a distinguished record and fundamental decency, widely considered to be more of a workhorse than a showhorse. A leader who cares more about bringing about change than making headlines.

The 2024 presidential ticket must be a proven pair of hands. We are talking about a ticket that can present a distinctive and inspiring agenda to address the economic concerns of the good people of Ghana. It must be a ticket that can attract transient voters and major ethnic groups in the country – a ticket with broad appeal and a record of achievements. Clearly, Dr. John Kumah fits the role.

It appears that he is very united and is likely to get a lot of support. His stature has grown over the years and his Ashanti lineage puts him miles ahead of any potential contender. I will come back.

