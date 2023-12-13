Is Tether Becoming America's Real CBDC? Crypto experts are considering this

Crypto industry experts are discussing Tether and its potential to become the world’s de facto central bank digital currency tied to the dollar.

The comments come in response to Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick told CNBC earlier this week:

“I’m a big fan of this stablecoin called Tether…I have a treasure trove of them. That’s why I store them, and they have many stores. They’re now worth over $90 billion, so I’m a big fan of Tether.”

Cantor Fitzgerald is a global investment bank, brokerage and financial services firm.

Is Tether like a CBDC?

On December 13, Glassnode on-chain analyst “CheckAt” declared, “Tether is the CBDC.”

He said that if the US government can shut down Russia’s reserves, “it’s hard to argue that they are unable to shut down Tether’s reserves.”

“The most likely reality is that the USG has received an infinite bid for Treasuries, exactly when they need relief from an unstable financial situation.”

He believes that the developing world is being “dollarized” as their fiat currencies are collapsing. As a result, USDT is objectively better than pesos, bolivar and lira. “Emerging markets essentially finance American retirement, health care, military migration, and government largesse,” he said before concluding.

“The irony is that it’s a win-win scenario for both sides.”

Tether is a CBDC. Travis is dead on, if the USG can shut down Russia’s stockpile…it’s hard to argue that they are unable to shut down Tether. The most likely reality is that the USG has received an infinite bid for Treasuries, exactly when they need a bailout from a volatile situation… — _checkɱat 🔑✓🌋☢️🛢️ (@_checkmatey_) 13 December 2023

Bitcoin ESG campaigner David Batten points out several key differences between Tether and CBDCs.

He said CBDCs do not invest millions in green BTC mining, do not incorporate Bitcoin into university education programs, or partner with a Bitcoin city (Lugano).

The comments come in response to former portfolio manager Travis Kling reminded His followers say that “Tether is in business because the US government is cool with it.”

“Tether is fully beholden to US regulators. “If the US government ever changes its mind for any reason, Tether will be gone the very next day.”

Additionally, there has been considerable opposition in the US to Federal Reserve-controlled CBDCs.

stay away from uncle sam

However, the company is distancing itself from Uncle Sam due to the ongoing war on crypto. Furthermore, it is now the preferred stablecoin for the rest of the world.

Last week, Rob Haddick, General Partner at Dragonfly, commented on the difference between USDT and USDC supply and trading volumes.

“Traders outside of regulated US/UK firms and increasingly retail traders in emerging markets are actually using USDT as a mechanism for transactions.”

Tether’s market cap has surged to a record $90 billion, while Circle’s market cap has fallen to about $24 billion. Tether now accounts for nearly 70% of the stablecoin market share, while Circle’s share has dropped to just 18%.

