Some say that volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that ‘Volatility is not synonymous with risk.’ So it seems the smart money knows that debt – which is usually involved in bankruptcies – is a very important factor when you assess how risky a company is. we note that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is, is this debt making the company risky?

When is debt a problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is unable to pay its lenders, it remains at their mercy. In the worst case, a company may go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. Although it is not very common, we often see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders as lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the advantage of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it has the ability to be reinvested at higher return rates rather than causing dilution in a company. When we think about a company’s use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What is Tesla’s net debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2023, Tesla had US$3.70 billion in debt, up from US$2.40 billion a year earlier. Click on the image for more details. However, it has US$26.1 billion in cash to offset this, giving it net cash of US$22.4 billion.

A look at Tesla’s liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Tesla had liabilities of US$26.6 billion due within 12 months and liabilities of US$12.8 billion due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had US$26.1 billion in cash as well as US$2.70 billion worth of receivables due within 12 months. So its total liabilities are US$10.7 billion more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Considering Tesla’s size, it seems like its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it’s hard to imagine that the US$749.0b company is struggling for cash, we still think it’s worth monitoring its balance sheet. Although it has notable liabilities, Tesla also has more cash than debt, so we’re confident it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, Tesla’s EBIT declined by 14% over the last year. If this rate of decline in earnings continues, the company may be in trouble. When analyzing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide whether Tesla can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you are focused on the future then you can see this Free Report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our last consideration is also important, because a company cannot repay its debt with paper profits; It needs hard cash. Tesla may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it’s still interesting to see how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) into free cash flow, as that reflects its need and its potential. Both will be affected. Manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Tesla has recorded free cash flow equal to 60% of its EBIT, which is around normal, free cash flow does not include interest and taxes. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt when appropriate.

Epilogue

We would understand if investors are concerned about Tesla’s liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact that it has $22.4 billion of net cash. So we’re not bothered by Tesla’s debt use. When analyzing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk remains within the balance sheet – far from it. For example, we have discovered 1 warning sign for Tesla You should know about this before investing here.

If, after all that, you’re more interested in a fast-growing company with a strong balance sheet, check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

