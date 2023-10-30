Is Terra Luna worth it? Everything You Need to Know About Luna Crypto – Cryptoticker.io – Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price and Crypto News – Cryptosaurus

This article is a complete guide on Terra Luna. In fact, its token LUNA fell by more than 2,000% within 2 months. Many skeptics viewed this price increase as unsustainable, creating a bubble that was about to burst and wipe out most of the profits. What is Terra Luna Crypto and is it a good investment?

Many interesting projects emerged in the crypto sector. That is, some people want to replace the financial industries, while others want to delve deeper into fine art and digital collectibles. As a result, there is no stopping this movement of decentralization that may actually manage to establish itself in the mainstream. Cryptocurrencies have long been criticized for their volatile prices. No one would want the value of their property to deteriorate overnight. This is how stablecoins were born, and terra luna Seeks to bridge the gap between highly volatile markets and mainstream consumers.

Earth is a blockchain protocol that stable coins use to enable price stability in global payment networks. In fact, they claim to combine price stability and fiat currencies by enabling Bitcoin (BTC), thus offering cheap settlements. Volatility was a highly discussed topic in the cryptocurrency sector. This is one of the main reasons why investors are afraid of holding crypto. Terra wants to change this by using Fiat-pegged stable coins, they will pair “a stablecoin to a fiat currency” through a proprietary algorithm that automatically adjusts the stablecoin supply based on demand. This is possible because of their token lunaWho Provides liquidity, price stability, and is easily exchangeable To other stablecoins at profitable exchange rates.

Terra Blockchain managed to attract a lot of attention thanks to its token luna Prices exploded recently. It managed to make over 2,000% in the last 2 months. From a fundamental perspective, the company entered into several partnerships with payment platforms primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. In July 2019, Terra announced a partnership with South Korean-based mobile payments application Chai. Purchases made using the application on the e-commerce platform are processed through the Terra blockchain network.

Now from a technical perspective, the token LUNA has risen from a low price of US$0.9 in January 2021 to a price of US$18.5 today. This price increase is in line with the latest nft promotion, which also attracted many enthusiasts from various industries. So, with a current market capitalization of US$7.3 billion, there is definitely room for further growth, especially with the bullishness of the cryptocurrency market.

There are many exchanges that list LUNA as a tradable token on their platforms. When buying cryptocurrency from an exchange, it is always important to choose a reputable cryptocurrency. In fact, we recommend using Binance to buy LUNA, as it’s a very easy way to do so. On that exchange, you can also buy, sell or hold your LUNA tokens. Additionally, you can send your tokens to your private wallet if necessary.

There are currently four tradable tokens on Terra’s blockchain. LUNA provides stake rights and is used in the protocol’s stability mechanism. Those four stablecoins are as follows:

The presence of SDR in stablecoins’ offerings is a concrete requirement, as it represents a very stable currency. Therefore, they are planning to add many other currencies like Euro, Yuan, and Yen in the future. Terra stakeholders have the ability to vote and recommend new Terra currencies and reject existing Terra currencies. With the introduction of new currencies and cross-border expansion, Terra presents a very interesting opportunity with a solid whitepaper.

Rudy Fares

