Is Subaru’s first EV Sports Concept hinting at a future WRX?

The Subaru Mobility Concept was unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show on October 25. Peter Lyon

Could this massive battery electric vehicle concept be the next-generation BRZ? Or perhaps it’s a sign of where the famous WRX model is headed. Let’s look at the details, or at least, what Subaru is feeding us.

The Subaru Sports Mobility Concept may have had its world premiere at the Japan Mobility Show late last month, but the brand was very light on specs.

In the absence of any direction from Subaru as to what this concept might actually be – some commentators suggested it might be a futuristic version of the two-door BRZ. But given that it’s a 4WD electric powertrain, and where Subaru is going with its brand identity, I think this car could point to a futuristic interpretation of the WRX. Additionally, it is the Impreza WRX that has been used as the base vehicle for Subaru’s World Rally Championship and Nurburgring 24-hour events over the past few years, indicating this coupe to be a new WRX.

The Subaru concept used thick, square wheel-arches. Photo courtesy of Subaru

With its two-door design, it certainly looks more like a Subaru – and more like a futuristic WRX than a BRZ. In fact, what will no doubt increase the level of interest among Subaru fans around the world is the fact that the concept’s design seems to be inspired by two of the brand’s most attractive models, the 1991 Allison SVX and the 1998 Impreza 22B STI .

Looking almost ready to compete in rallies, the Sports Mobility Concept is not pretty. In fact, given its thick, square wheel arches, blue accents and carbon-fibre wheels, side panels and bumpers, the fighter jet cockpit-like styling is more brutal than beautiful. The absence of side door mirrors – which have been replaced by cameras – is another hint at its driver-focused aerodynamically inspired slant.

When you talk about Subaru, what is their most iconic model of all time? Yes, WRX. If you’ve spent decades creating an icon, you’ll want to rely on its fame to strengthen brand identity and awareness while keeping it alive. Correct? At the recent Japan show, almost every other Japanese carmaker brought back redefined versions of their iconic models – Mazda brought back a rotary-hybrid powered coupe that hints at the next-generation RX-9, Nissan brought back a 1,360 hp Unveiled an all-electric beast that suggests a next-gen GT-R, Honda revived its Prelude, while Toyota showed us a sharply styled electric version of the potentially futuristic MR2. So yes, I think Subaru wants to keep the WRX alive, and to do that, it needs to switch to fully electric.

The Subaru concept uses carbon-fiber side panels, bumpers, and wheels. Photo courtesy of Subaru

What do we know about this Subaru concept? The powers that be at Subaru confirmed that it is a battery electric concept with a 4WD powertrain that appears to sit on a skateboard-type chassis with the battery pack hidden under the cabin. We know that Subaru has spent at least thirty years developing its 4WD technology through numerous victories in the World Rally Championship and the grueling 24 Hours of Nurburgring race in Germany. So we’ll undoubtedly get an updated version of that technology in this new EV, and we can expect it to be industry-leading.

The interior styling resembles the Subaru Solterra – the brand’s first EV – suggesting it could be based on the Toyota e-TNGA platform, given that Toyota and Subaru co-developed their respective first EVs . Now seeing as the Lexus RZ also uses this platform, the Subaru concept could be powered by the RZ’s dual-motor electric powertrain pumping out upwards of 308hp. Inside, the concept seems production-ready with a square steering wheel and buttons like adaptive cruise control, voice controls, and the next-generation EyeSight driver-assistance safety system.

The concept uses a square steering wheel and Solterra-inspired dash design. Photo courtesy of Subaru

Subaru enthusiasts will be hoping that this two-door concept will also take some inspiration from the radical STI e-RA concept racing vehicle unveiled at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. Styled like a Le Mans racer, the 1,073 hp E-RA (short for Electric-Record Attempt) was built for one purpose – to lap the Nürburgring in under 400 seconds. If Subaru designers can channel even a small percentage of this focus and dedication into creating a road-going version of the Sports Mobility Concept, the Lander that hits showrooms after 2026 should be special.