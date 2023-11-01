Wall Street expects stronghold digital mining, inc. (SDIG) will report year-over-year earnings growth on lower revenue when it reports results for the quarter ending September 2023. While this widely known consensus outlook is important in gauging a company’s earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how actual results compare to these estimates.

If these key numbers beat expectations in the upcoming earnings report, the stock could rise higher. On the other hand, if they miss, the stock could go down.

While management’s discussion about business conditions on the earnings call will mostly determine the immediate price change and sustainability of future earnings expectations, it is fair to have insight into what hinders the chances of a positive EPS surprise.

Zacks Consensus Estimate

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which would represent a year-over-year change of +95.5%.

Revenue is expected to be $20.8 million, down 16% from the year-ago quarter.

estimate revision trend

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 41.96% lower from the current level over the past 30 days. This is essentially a reflection of how covering analysts have collectively re-evaluated their initial estimates over this period.

Investors should keep in mind that the direction of estimate revisions by each covering analyst may not always be reflected in the overall change.

earning whisper

Estimate revisions before a company’s earnings are released provide an indication of business conditions for the period for which results are being reported. This insight is at the core of our proprietary surprise prediction model – Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction).

The Zacks Earnings ESP compares the Most Accurate Estimate for the quarter to the Zacks Consensus Estimate; The most accurate estimate is the latest version of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate. The idea here is that analysts who revise their estimates just before the earnings release have the latest information, which can potentially be more accurate than what they and others contributing to the consensus had previously. The prediction was made.

Thus, a positive or negative Earnings ESP reading theoretically indicates a potential deviation of actual earnings from the consensus estimate. However, the predictive power of the model is only significant for positive ESP readings.

A positive Earnings ESP is a strong predictor of an earnings beat, especially when paired with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). Our research shows that stocks with this combination produce positive surprises about 70% of the time, and a solid Zacks Rank actually increases the predictive power of the Earnings ESP.

Please note that negative Earnings ESP readings do not indicate a decline in earnings. Our research shows that it is difficult to predict earnings misses with any level of confidence for stocks with negative Earnings ESP readings and/or a Zacks Rank 4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell).

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. How are the numbers shaping up for?

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. The Most Precise Estimate for is similar to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which suggests there are no recent analyst views that differ from those considered to derive the consensus estimate. This has resulted in an Earnings ESP of 0%.

On the other hand, the stock currently sports a Zacks Rank of #4.

Therefore, this combination makes it difficult to conclusively predict what Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will do. Will beat consensus EPS estimates.

Does the history of earnings surprises hold any clues?

When calculating estimates for a company’s future earnings, analysts often consider the extent to which it is able to match past consensus estimates. Therefore, it is worth taking a look at the surprising history to assess its impact on the upcoming numbers.

For the last reported quarter, it was expected that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. would report a loss of $1.27 per share, when it actually produced a loss of $2.40, delivering a surprise of -88.98%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has beaten consensus EPS estimates twice.

ground level

A decline or miss in earnings cannot be the sole basis for a stock to move up or down. Many stocks are falling despite earnings declines due to other factors discouraging investors. Similarly, unexpected catalysts help many stocks rise despite earnings declines.

That said, the probability of success increases by betting on stocks that are expected to outperform earnings expectations. That’s why it’s worth checking a company’s Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank before its quarterly release. Be sure to use our Earnings ESP filters to highlight the best stocks to buy or sell before report.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Doesn’t appear to be an attractive money-beating candidate. However, investors should also look at other factors to consider whether to bet on this stock or stay away from it before its earnings release.

Expected Results of an Industry Player

Among stocks in the Zacks Technology Services industry, Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) is soon expected to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter ending September 2023. This estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.8%. Revenue for the quarter is expected to be $350.69 million, down 14.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Vacasa, Inc. The consensus EPS estimate for has been revised downwards by 0.2% from the current level over the last 30 days. However, the lower most accurate estimate results in an Earnings ESP of -9.51%.

When combined with the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), this Earnings ESP makes it difficult to conclusively predict how Vacasa, Inc. will fare. Will beat consensus EPS estimates. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.

