The price of Solana is flying high again on crypto exchanges. However, regulated investors value the SOL tokens in the Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) at a staggering premium.

The average SOL price on crypto exchanges was just under $62 as of Saturday afternoon UK time, according to data from CoinGecko. This has pushed the smart contract blockchain platform up by more than 49% in a seven-day period.

Additionally, Solana is surging by over 180% on the 30-day scale following a stunning “Uptober” rally in crypto prices across the board.

Grayscale Solana Fund shares surge

But on Grayscale’s SOL fund, tokens from DeFi blockchains are performing even better. According to AAII, the fund “provides a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in the SOL token (“SOL”) while avoiding the complexity of holding SOL directly.”

Leaving no stone unturned, the X.com Crypto Spy took a look at the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s numbers on Friday and did the math. Here’s what “Jai on X” is all about discovered,

OK then… – Grayscale SOL fund is trading at $125 per share

– Each share has 0.38 SOL

– purport $SOL is at $328 per token

– 600% premium on NAV (using $55) what rubbish? Solana is literally going to the moon, bullshit pic.twitter.com/8E9A1UQiDj – Jay (@0xjaypeg) 10 November 2023

So, while retail traders, third world citizens, and total “dizzens” are buying 1 SOL for $62 on crypto exchanges like Binance and KuCoin, the smart money is buying 125 SOL for $0.38.

When you do the math, it comes out to $328 for each Solana token. This suggests that institutional investors are happy to pay a Grayscale premium to acquire Solana from a regulated, custodial Solana ETF fund.

Tradefi demand for SOL is increasing rapidly

Neelkanth concluded in Upcoming discussion:

“This gives us a gauge of demand from Trade-Fi, and its clear Trade-Fi wants to bid $SOL”

Here’s the kicker: Just a day after “Jay on This is the going price of $531 for 1 SOL token in Grayscale’s Solana ETF in the OTC markets on Saturday.

Narratives matter.$ETH: $0 to $1400 to $80 to $4868$SOL: $0 to $260 to $8 to $1000 Don’t think that this isn’t coming to every investor’s mind. – ◢ Jay McCann 🧊 (@joemccann) 11 November 2023

The Grayscale SOL Fund currently has 304,427 shares outstanding for total assets under management of $6,344,128. In the last three weeks, people are buying Solana the most from here.

