Despite widespread economic instability and geopolitical tensions, shell The (LSE:SHEL) share price has been doing very well for some time now. Have I missed the boat? Let’s dig deeper and see.

lift off!

As I write, Shell shares are trading at 2,596p. They are up 10% over the 12-month period, as they were trading at 2,342p at this time last year. About a month ago, they reached an all-time high of 2,772p.

I believe a combination of positive factors have driven shares higher. To begin with, the ill-fated invasion of Ukraine in 2022 prompted sanctions against Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers. This means that there has been a huge impact on the supply level. When demand remains stable or increases – and supply falls – the prices of most things rise. Additionally, oil field discoveries have been boosting the energy giant.

my investment case

With the Shell share price doing so well, I want to start by understanding the current valuation of the shares. Shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of seven. Additionally, the company’s valuations look low compared to key competitors in the industry. saudi arabia oil Trades on 17 more US rivals ExxonMobil And beam Trade at 10.1 and 10.6 respectively. when you consider FTSE 100 The average is 14, which sounds good to me.

Next, the predicted dividend yield is 4.3%, so I can increase my passive income. Plus, before the pandemic, it hadn’t cut its dividend since before World War II! However, I know that dividends are never guaranteed and past performance is not a guarantee of the future.

Shell’s recent updates include the fact that Q3 performance surpassed Q2, which is pleasing to see. Additionally, a $3.5 billion share buyback plan has boosted shares and this may continue.

Far from positive, oil and gas prices are likely to be volatile. The current tragic geopolitical issues have boosted the Shell share price and its performance. However, there is a possibility that the performance and its shares may fall later.

Additionally, the fact that Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s top oil producers, has voluntarily cut production, inadvertently boosting shale, should be kept in mind. If it increases production once again, there could be a negative impact on shale.

Ultimately, despite optimism about the discovery of new oil fields, they are not always a sure thing. Operational and geopolitical issues could hinder Shell’s hopes of profiting from these new assets.

my takeaway

I believe buying Shell shares could still be a good move. That’s why I’ll consider adding to my holdings the next time I have some extra cash.

Despite the surge in shares, they are still undervalued in my view. Additionally, the recent uptick in performance, along with positive external sentiment as well as growth aspirations make a positive investment case for me.

I would prepare myself for some volatility, which is found in most energy stocks. However, in the long term, I think Shell shares could be a good stock for me to buy.

